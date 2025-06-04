The series between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers is now tied following a wild ending to the second game of their four-leg set at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the 10th inning and with two runners in scoring position for the Dodgers, Los Angeles star Freddie Freeman made contact on the first pitch from Jose Butto during that at-bat, and it went deep into left field. New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo was near where the ball was headed but failed to make the catch, as Tommy Edman scored the winning run, thanks to Freeman's walk-off double. Los Angeles ended the night with a 6-5 victory to bounce back from its 4-3 loss, also in extra innings, to the Mets in the series opener on Monday.

Freddie Freeman crushes Mets fans’ hearts with a walk-off winner in the bottom of the 10th 👋pic.twitter.com/YbxDtCy38W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Following the Mets' loss, New York manager was asked for his thoughts on Nimmo's failure to make the play.

“Yeah, not an easy play, especially in that situation where the winning run is at second base,” Mendoza said (via SNY). “He's playing shallower than normal, and that's not, that's a tough play, especially in left field from a lefty, you know, it's over your head and, you know, like I said, playing in right there is not an easy play.”

Added Mendoza: “I don't know if he lost it or not, but that ball slicing, you know, like I said, from a lefty and not an easy play, you know, because of where he's at positioning-wise. Again, it's not as routine as it is.”

For his part, Nimmo said that what happened near the end of the contest was “unfortunate,” and that he “would have loved to have made that play,” but “sometimes the ball doesn’t go the way you think (h/t Phillip Martinez of SNY).”

The loss to Los Angeles snapped the Mets' four-game losing skid, but it was also just their second defeat in 10 games. With the Philadelphia Phillies' win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and the Mets' defeat, New York is now just half a game in front of Philly for the top spot in the National League East standings.

New York will look to bounce back this Wednesday with Griffin Canning scheduled to start for the Mets opposite the Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin.