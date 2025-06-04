Just when it seemed like Brandon Woodruff was finally nearing the end of a long road back to the Majors, another setback has fans — and the Milwaukee Brewers — holding their breath.

The 32-year-old right-hander was struck on his throwing elbow by a 108.2 mph line drive during a rehab outing for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday night. The comebacker, hit by Gwinnett’s Cade Bunnell, forced Woodruff to exit the game in the second inning after recording the first two outs.

Initial X-rays on Woodruff’s elbow came back negative, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy said he will return to Milwaukee for additional testing, including a CT scan, on Wednesday. “The guy’s been through some adversity,” Murphy said postgame. “This has been a long road back, but let’s not forget, he’s going to do great things.”

For Woodruff, it’s yet another frustrating chapter in his comeback journey. He hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since September 23, 2023, after undergoing surgery that October to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. He missed the entire 2024 season and was sidelined again in May by right ankle tendinitis. Tuesday’s outing was expected to be his final tune-up before a June 9 return to the Brewers’ rotation against the Braves.

Brandon Woodruff gives Brewers fans a scare in rehab start

Longtime teammate Freddy Peralta, who pitched into the seventh inning of Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to the Reds on Tuesday, reacted after watching the video of Woodruff’s injury. “It’s crazy how things happen sometimes,” he said. “We have to be grateful that we’re here playing the game, and hopefully he joins us soon. That’s what we want.”

Woodruff remains one of the franchise’s most dominant arms when healthy, holding a career 3.10 ERA — the best in Brewers history among pitchers with at least 500 innings pitched. His presence in the rotation was expected to be a game-changer, especially following the departure of Corbin Burnes.

Despite the injuries, the Brewers have managed to stay afloat. Led by Peralta and a surging offense, Milwaukee entered Tuesday riding a seven-game winning streak and showing signs of putting early-season struggles behind them. But with both Woodruff and Nestor Cortes sidelined, their depth will continue to be tested.

If Woodruff avoids a serious injury, it’s possible his return could still be in the near future. But another extended absence would be a crushing blow — not just for the team’s rotation, but for a player who’s spent over a year clawing his way back.

Now, all eyes turn to Milwaukee for the results of Wednesday’s scans — and for the latest twist in Brandon Woodruff’s resilience-fueled comeback.