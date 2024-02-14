Christian Wood helped bring in Spencer Dinwiddie.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers made a major addition to their guard depth when it was announced that they would be signing free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets, for the remainder of the season. Dinwiddie figures to provide depth and additional scoring to a Lakers squad that has dealt with a slew of injuries in their backcourt, including to free agent signees Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish.

One person who apparently played a large part in recruiting Dinwiddie to play for the Lakers was none other than Los Angeles big man Christian Wood, who recently detailed his role in the high profile signing.

“He had texted me, he was asking me when he was making his decision. I think he was at the Dallas game at the time,” said Wood, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “He had texted me just asking about plays and certain guys and how he could be effective on the team. He's somebody that can really help, and we really needed him.”

Indeed, Spencer Dinwiddie was spotted at the Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks game last week, before making an appearance at the Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game the following evening, then signing with the Lakers the following day. While he may not be an All-Star level talent, Dinwiddie does bring veteran leadership and a scoring presence that was previously absent from the Lakers' roster.