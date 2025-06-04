Jim Marshall left a massive imprint on the football world, embodying the toughness and ferocity that defined the sport for so many decades. His legacy is especially powerful for those who have represented or rooted for the Minnesota Vikings. Current and former members of the organization sent their condolences following Marshall's passing on Tuesday.

Brett Favre, who donned the Purple and Gold for the last two years of his Hall of Fame career, can understand what it means to withstand grueling punishment year after year for the love of the game. He also knows what this man meant to The Gopher State. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback shared some kind words and reflected on No. 70's enduring impact.

“Man, I’ll never forget the day I got to meet Jim Marshall — one of the true original Iron Men of the NFL,” Favre posted on X. “Tough as nails, played 282 consecutive games as a defensive end… in an era when the game was as gritty and raw as it gets. “Growing up watching guys like Jim, I learned what it meant to show up every single Sunday, no matter what. To have had the chance to shake his hand — and even play in front of him — was a real honor.

“Guys like Jim paved the way. They didn’t ask for attention, they earned respect with every snap. I tried to bring that same mindset to the field every week. My condolences go out to him and his family — but he’s certainly a legend among legends.”

What Jim Marshall gave to the Vikings and their endlessly loyal fans

Marshall's 270 consecutive starts rank only behind Favre's 297. The longtime defensive end congratulated the gunslinger in person for breaking his record, for he knows the physical and mental sacrifice required to post such an astonishing attendance record. Though, Marshall did far more than simply show up.

Article Continues Below

The No. 44 overall pick in the 1960 NFL Draft played 19 of his 20 seasons with Minnesota (began career with Cleveland Browns) and was a pivotal member of the iconic Purple People Eaters defense, which also consisted of Alan Page, Carl Eller and Gary Larsen. Marshall served a vital role during what is still the greatest era of Vikings football, helping the team reach the Super Bowl four separate times. Unfortunately, the team and community are still waiting for their first Lombardi Trophy.

When impatience rises throughout Minneapolis, it is good to revisit or learn about the prosperous 1970s. Jim Marshall, who died at the age of 87 after a lengthy stay in the hospital, is responsible for so many of those memories. Yes, he also produced many chuckles via his infamous “Wrong Way Run” in 1964, but the two-time Pro Bowl selection helped set the stage for the defensive warriors who have come after him, just as Favre noted.

Marshall recorded 130.5 unofficial sacks (was not counted as a stat until 1982) and 29 opponent fumble recoveries in his storied NFL career. More than the numbers he accumulated, however, he breathed life into the Minnesota Vikings. The beloved captain was an inaugural member of the franchise and stayed connected to the team well after his retirement.

He inspired Brett Favre and so many others, and by the sound of it, they will do their part to make sure his invaluable contributions are properly recognized moving forward.