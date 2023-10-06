The Lakers are creating a championship or bust type of mentality around their practice facility in El Segundo, California with Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis and Christian Wood among the team's key 2023 players.

Recently, the Lakers legend James was informed that he is now the oldest player in the NBA at age 38, a year after Miami Heat power forward/center Udonis Haslem retired at age 43.

The superstar forward James teased his role in recruiting league MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers recently. James also reacted to an awesome compilation video of his signature celebration, the ‘Silencer.'

On Thursday evening, a video was posted of James' reaction to the ‘oldest player' news that has been viewed over 1.5 million times on X.

LeBron James receives the news that’s he’s officially the oldest player in the NBA😅 pic.twitter.com/VkLuo61SGR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 5, 2023

The enthusiastic and excited reaction didn't deter some fans from taking shots at James' age.

“LeGrandpa needs to hang it up soon,” one fan said after the video was shown.

Others trolled LeBron James over their predictions for this upcoming season following the proclamation.

Lebron when he finds out the Suns are gonna sweep him pic.twitter.com/HleTW5zJFz — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) October 5, 2023

“Oldest player in the league and still a top ten player in the NBA,” another fan said in response.

With expectations rising, the Lakers are hopeful for another ring in Tinseltown this coming season. Los Angeles has won 17 championships all-time, placing them in a tie with the Boston Celtics for most all-time.

James put up 28.9 points, 8.3 points and 6.8 assists last season for Darvin Ham's team. He didn't play as well as James in his prime, but his production was remarkable for a player still perceived by NBA fans nationwide to be on the downside of his career.

The hope for Lakers fans is that age is just a number for ‘The King' in his 21st season, likely his best chance to match fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with championship number five.