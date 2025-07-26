Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is making sure that WNBA players don't let up when it comes to demanding better pay in the new CBA.

Reese and several stars made noise during the WNBA All-Star Weekend. Before the game started, she and the squad wore shirts that advocated for better pay. Players significantly receive less revenue unlike their NBA counterparts, who earn up to 50% of the league's revenue. In the WNBA, it's only 9%.

Reese sat down with ESPN's Elle Duncan for an interview about the league's collective bargaining agreement. She knows it will be tough to get everything they want, but it won't stop them from achieving the goals they set for themselves.

“I know we're not letting up. I know we're going to do whatever it takes to get what we deserve,” Reese said.

“I know we're not letting up. I know we're going to do whatever it takes to get what we deserve.” Angel Reese sits down with @elleduncanESPN to share her none negotiable regarding the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement ✍️ pic.twitter.com/5jzKPC5J8J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Angel Reese, Sky

Angel Reese's statement makes it clear that the WNBA players won't rest until they earn a larger share of the league's revenue. With more eyes than ever, they want to have their fair share of the pie.

In the meantime, Reese has developed in her skillset throughout her second season in the league. She is averaging 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game after 22 games. She is shooting 44.8% from the field, including 21.1% from beyond the arc, and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

Chicago has a 7-17 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 4.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 5.5 games behind the Indiana Fever.

The Sky will look to end their four-game losing streak, being at home. They host the Fever on July 27 at 3 p.m. ET.