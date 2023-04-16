Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is believes to have sustained a stinger on his right arm in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He suffered the injury right before halftime, and is available to return, according to Mike Trudell of SpectrumSN. He is now back on the floor in the third quarter.

"I can't move my arm" Anthony Davis has left the game and heads back to the locker room pray🙏 pic.twitter.com/9d1RNYTPew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Anthony Davis appeared to get hurt while battling for a loose ball with Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies with just over one minute left in the first half. After the play, Davis walked with his right arm hanging straight down. He appeared to say “I can’t move my arm’ while walking back to the Lakers bench and sitting down. Davis then got his right shoulder looked at on the bench, and he went to the locker room for further attention on the shoulder just before halftime.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was a sigh of relief for the Lakers and their fans to see Davis return to the floor. The team is in a tight battle with the Grizzlies in Game 1 of this NBA Playoffs first round series. It is believes that the seven seed Lakers have a chance to pull of a series win, but they need all hands on deck to do it. Davis was doing a lot for the Lakers so far in the game, he currently has double digit points and is nearing double digit rebounds.

With it appearing that Davis is good to go for the rest of the game, the Lakers will look to steal home-court advantage by winning Game 1 on the road agains the Grizzlies.