The Los Angeles Lakers rode a hot second half of the season into the playoffs as the seven seed in the Western Conference. As a result, they will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the playoffs, with Game 1 set to get underway on Saturday afternoon. Two of the biggest pieces of the puzzle for the Lakers are LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Darvin Ham provided a fantastic update on the two stars ahead of the start of the series.

While LA did find their way into the playoffs, they did so despite being without James and Davis for long stretches of the season. James missed 27 games during the regular season, while Davis missed 26, and it’s clear the Lakers are not going to be able to reach their ceiling without them. Luckily, both guys are good to go for the playoffs, and they won’t have any minutes restrictions according to Ham.

Via Jovan Buha:

“Darvin Ham on if there are any restrictions on LeBron and AD workload-wise in the playoffs: ‘I love being alive, so there will be zero restrictions on LeBron and AD.’”

This is a pretty hilarious response from Ham, but the point stands; LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be able to play as much as they are needed, which will go a long way in helping them put up a fight against a strong Grizzlies team. The Lakers have a lot of work to do if they want to pull off an upset over the Grizzlies in this series, but with James and Davis getting the green light here, they are in a good spot to put their best foot forward.