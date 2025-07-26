Hugh Freeze is optimistic in helping Jackson Arnold take the next step for the Auburn Tigers after an underwhelming stint with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Arnold spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Sooners, making 10 starts after 17 appearances. He has a 5-5 record when he starts, completing 198 passes for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Freeze reflected on the quarterback's time with the Sooners during an interview with David Pollack on ‘See Ball, Get Ball.’  He defended Arnold's struggles, pointing out the injuries and overturn in the coaching staff that prevented the player from settling in.

“You know, studying the Oklahoma film? And, I think others felt that way too, even at Oklahoma when, you know, you let a guy like Dillon Gabriel walk out the door believing you have – I would assume that was the feeling, that you’ve got a guy here that’s the heir apparent,” said Freeze.

“I just think it was very difficult circumstances, which all of us walk through at times. Where, I mean, what’d he have, three different coordinators in one year? And, all of the receivers were injured, some of the O-line was injured. And, it just, I think it was an unfortunate circumstance and I don’t know that it’s really anybody’s fault. It just, it was a thing that I think kind of compiled.”

What lies ahead for Hugh Freeze, Auburn

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze watches on during Auburn Tigers A-Day football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's clear that Hugh Freeze has a lot of confidence in Jackson Arnold, believing that he can provide plenty of success to the Auburn Tigers.

Arnold went through ups and downs as a full-time starter in 2024. He made 154 successful throws for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also active on the ground, having 150 rushes for 444 yards and three scores. However, it wasn't enough as Oklahoma finished with a 6-7 record, losing to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Freeze enters his third season as the Tigers' head coach, having gone 11-14 in the first two years. He's gone through intense competition in the SEC but hopes that his new signal-caller will deliver the winning mentality Auburn has been craving for a while.

