The Los Angeles Lakers drew first blood in their second-round series against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, thanks in large part to the tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the first teammates with 20-10-5 and 3 blocks in the same playoff game since blocks were first tracked in 1973-74 season.”

Anthony Davis finished Game 1 of the series Tuesday night at Chase Center with 30 points along with a monster total of 23 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. LeBron James, on the other hand, wasn’t too shabby himself, as he produced 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. The Lakers shot terribly from the 3-point region, but LeBron James and AD held it together for Los Angeles, with their chemistry on offense and admirable performance on the other end of the floor.

Davis negated Warriors big man Kevon Looney’s 23-rebound effort with his own huge haul on the glass while at the same time coming up big on offense. LeBron James had four of the Lakers’ 10 turnovers, but he more than made up for those errors with his playmaking and defense. As a team, the Lakers swatted away 10 Golden State shots and held Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole each below 50 percent shooting from the floor.

The Lakers are incredibly deep, but they still will go as far as where the powerful duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis takes them. Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday, still at Chase Center.