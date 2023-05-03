A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

After watching Anthony Davis come up with an explosive performance in Game 1 of their series versus the Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was not shy to predict that AD will see his jersey get raised to the rafters one day.

“That’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. AD will be up there when he’s done playing. He continues to show why he’s one of the best players in this league,” LeBron James said of Anthony Davis joining the list of great Lakers big men.

Anthony Davis played like a Hall of Famer in the Lakers’ 117-112 win over Stephen Curry and the Warriors. He nearly got everything he wanted on offense, scoring 30 points in 11-for-19 shooting from the field and 8-for-8 shooting from the foul line. Davis also added 23 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in 44 minutes of a masterclass on the court. As for LeBron James, he collected 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 40 minutes.

Anthony Davis surely would love to see the day when his jersey will get retired by one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world, but that’s not his focus at the moment. Helping the Lakers win the 2023 NBA title and have a championship parade in June would certainly aid Anthony Davis in guaranteeing what LeBron James predicted.

The Warriors remain a huge threat to Los Angeles despite a 1-0 series lead for the Lakers. With one great game from Anthony Davis, it really felt that this could be a series could be where the Warriors see the end of their championship reign.