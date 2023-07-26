Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tried to shoot his shot and give Taylor Swift his phone number at one of her concerts. To his disappointment, he did not get a chance to since Swift does not greet fans before or after her concerts to preserve her voice.

Via “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce”:

“If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there,” Kelce said. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, set his brother up and asked if he was talking about his football number or phone number.

“You know which one,” Travis hilariously said.

Jason then joked Swift did not want to meet Travis since she is an Eagles fan and has not gotten over the team's loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Travis responded, “D— it.”

Travis and Swift are recently single. Travis and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, broke up in May 2022. Swift recently broke up with her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, in April.

Travis Kelce has a lot going for him. He and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, and he had the most receiving touchdowns of his career (12) in the regular season. He also scored four times in the playoffs, which tied the most in his career.

Swift is in one of the most successful stretches of her career. Her tour reportedly broke the record for most concert tickets ever sold in a single day back in March.

If the two meet up, it will have to be outside of Swift's concerts. Let's see how successful Travis is.