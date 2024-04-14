Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is admired by basketball fans around the world for his success and inspiring mindset. As a result, he ranks high on most fans' GOAT (Greatest of All Time) list. While most recognize Bryant's greatness, some leave him out of their top five, and Tracy McGrady made a passionate Shaq-Kareem Abdul-Jabaar-fueled argument against them.
McGrady rejects the notion that Kobe Bryant is not worthy of a top-five GOAT ranking. The reason some do not have Bryant at the top of their list is because he played with fellow superstar Shaquille ‘O'Neal. However, McGrady explained why playing with Shaq should not be a factor.
“Didn't Magic Johnson play with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was the all-time leading scorer? But you wanna sit here and talk about Kobe playing with Shaq? You gotta play with great players to win championships right?” McGrady said via Instagram.
McGrady is seemingly addressing those who rank Magic Johnson over Bryant in their top five. He does not think it is fair to leave Bryant out because of Shaq, and not leave Johnson out because of the great players he played with.
“Why are we excluding Magic Johnson playing with James Worthy, Michael Cooper, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar…like Hall of Famers bro,” McGrady added.
McGrady further stated that Bryant won two more championships without Shaq. Of course, he had players like Pau Gasol assist him, but that does not diminish his greatness. McGrady firmly believes Bryant's success puts him near the top of GOAT lists.
“They so disrespectful when it comes to Bean bro. That man is top five. You ask anybody that has played against Michael Jordan and played against Kobe ‘Bean' Bryant, they will tell you ‘Bean' is top five,” McGrady declared.
Lakers' Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players ever
Tracy McGrady's vouch for Kobe Bryant is fitting.
The legendary guard won five championships during his time with the Lakers. He held career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. In addition, he was an 18-time All Star, four-time league MVP, made the All-NBA team 15 times, and was selected to the All-Defensive team 12 times.
Bryant's GOAT standing is about more than his stats and mere success. Bryant championed a mindset that inspired people across the world. He emphasized the importance of work ethic and mastering one's craft.
Bryant was known for being one of the hardest-working, detail-oriented players in NBA history, and his work was not an accident. The star guard believed that leaving a positive influence was important, and something that everyone is capable of.
“It's one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you – or don't. So don't take it lightly. If you do it right, your game will live on in others. You'll be imitated and emulated by those you played with, those you played against and those who never saw you play at all. So leave everything on the court. Leave the game better than found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend,” Bryant once said.
Bryant's mindset is something everyone can use to move towards a fulfilling life.