New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is a proud #GirlDad, and his latest comments about being a father to now two daughters will certainly make every other girl dad proud and happy.

After the Mets' 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Lindor was asked about the birth of his second daughter and being a girl dad. In a rather passionate response, the 29-year-old was all smiles as he shared that “Female is future.”

“It's the best. They're the future. Female is future,” Lindor told Mets reporters during a media huddle.

"It's the best. They're the future. Female is future." – Francisco Lindor on being a girl dad pic.twitter.com/9cAn8rgNH2 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 17, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Francisco Lindor didn't start for the Mets for the first time in a year after a sleepless night as his wife, Katia, gave birth to their second daughter. The four-time All-Star actually wanted to start for New York, but manager Buck Showalter decided against it since it's obvious that he needed rest.

He has no issue about it or whatsoever, though. Lindor was just ecstatic for the new addition to their family as he also reflected on the journey that he and his wife had.

“My God, it's such a beautiful journey. It's one of the coolest processes in the world. Hats off to all the moms out there. It's incredible what they do. I know tomorrow's Father's Day, but I wish it was always Mother's Day because it's incredible the job and the process, everything that they do is out of this world,” Lindor added, via northjersey.com.

Lindor has struggled with the Mets this 2023, but with his second child coming, the Puerto Rican star certainly has a brand new motivation to do better and make his family proud.