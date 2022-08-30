Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of controversial statements throughout his career as a basketball player and subsequently, as an NBA analyst for ESPN. The Los Angeles Lakers icon also happens to be one of the funniest dudes on TV today, so at times, it’s quite difficult to tell if Shaq’s joking or not.

In a recent radio interview in Australia, O’Neal was asked about his earlier statement claiming that the world was flat — a notion that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving once argued as well. Shaq doubled down on his previous claim, and he even provided a rather confusing explanation to back his belief:

“It’s a theory,” Shaq said, “… For example, I flew 20 hours today. Not once did I go this way — going straight. I didn’t tip over. I didn’t go upside down.”

I’m not sure what to make of that, especially considering how I have a basic understanding of the concept of gravity. The program’s hosts continued to probe Shaq and his theory as they questioned his logic on his airplane flight path explanation. O’Neal did not back down:

“It’s still a straight line,” O’Neal responded. “You don’t go under. It’s just a theory. Another theory, how they said the world is spinning? I’ve been living in a house on a lake for 30 years. Not once did the lake rotate to the left or rotate to the right.”

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reveals why he thinks the earth is FLAT pic.twitter.com/dwJFPvqVGN — ⭐️TellMeSweetLittleLies⭐️ (@Intent_B) August 25, 2022

Throughout the interview, Shaq reiterated that it was just a “theory.” It wasn’t as if he was passionately arguing his belief, and he even provided another example of these supposed “theories” when he questioned the notion of the world spinning.

So, what do you think? Was Shaq just kidding around here or does he really support Kyrie Irving’s audacious claim?