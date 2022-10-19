Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will embark on his 20th season in the NBA on Tuesday night in their season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. This is a momentous occasion, no doubt, and unsurprisingly, some of the biggest names in all of sport had a special message for King James.

Fittingly, Draymond Green was one of the personalities to send out his congratulatory message for LeBron. The Warriors vet could not help but get all ruthless with his statement, though:

“Although we’re gonna have to beat you in your 20th season, you know my support is unwavering,” Green said. “Continue to do great things. I appreciate you. We appreciate you for all you’ve done for myself, but also all of us as athletes and as basketball players, the impact you’ve had. Much love, bro.”

Green has nothing but respect for his buddy, but it’s also clear that he’s very much looking forward to handing LeBron his first loss of the season on opening night.

Former teammate JR Smith, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jaylen Ramsey, and tennis icon Naomi Osaka also sent heartfelt messages for the Lakers superstar. So did one of LeBron’s best friends in Phoenix Suns point god Chris Paul:

“I’m proud of not the hooper you are or whatever, but who you are as a person — a dad, a husband, all that,” Paul said. “So, I love you for life. Congrats, my brother.”

All-time tennis great Serena Williams aptly closed out the clip with an epic message for her friend:

“From one GOAT to another, congratulations on 20 years,” Williams said. “It’s been incredibly fun watching you win championships and a gold medal. I know Bronny’s got the next 20, but I’m so proud of you. Congratulations.”

Familiar faces pay homage to 20 years of The King 👑 Here’s to the next 20, @kingjames 🥂 pic.twitter.com/LI1Y3PGFvZ — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 19, 2022

LeBron James will be very appreciative of all the love here. However, you can be sure that he will be blocking out all the platitudes once the new season starts — especially after watching Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors celebrate ring night right in front of them.