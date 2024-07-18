Despite being the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James has been subject to the most media coverage among his peers during the Summer League thanks to him being the son of one of the greatest players of all time, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Everything Bronny does — good or bad — is magnified, and he entered Wednesday night as a hot topic of conversation yet again what with his ongoing drought from beyond the arc.

James, simply put, hasn't been able to put the ball into the basket as often as he would like. In fact, he is yet to make a shot from beyond the arc through four Summer League games entering Wednesday night, going 0-15 from deep. This major slump includes an 0-8 night in his Vegas debut against the Houston Rockets. But Bronny can now at least put this horrid stretch from deep in the rearview mirror now that he has broken his three-point duck.

In the second quarter of the Lakers' Wednesday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks, Bronny James confidently received the ball from a handoff and pulled up from beyond the arc with Keaton Wallace going underneath the pick. He swished the ball through the net, much to the delight of fans who wanted nothing more than for James to break his 0-16 streak (he missed another three earlier in the game).

Bronny James can now breathe a sigh of relief, as seeing the ball go through the net should do wonders for his confidence. The development of his jumpshot will be crucial in determining if he could fashion for himself a long NBA career, so the hope now is that this three-point make will spur him forward.

At the very least, James should know that he will be getting these looks every game. Teams are yet to respect his jumpshot, which is understandable due to his track record, so he should have plenty of wide-open shots to prove his point to opposing defenses. There are many who doubt James' NBA viability, but as the 55th overall pick, the Lakers will be patient with him every step of the way.

Bronny James becomes the talk of the town thanks to Jaylen Brown's remarks

NBA players are celebrities whose every words or actions can become news-worthy, even those shared in private. On Monday night, Jaylen Brown went viral when he was caught on cam telling his significant other Kysre Gondrezick that he thinks that Bronny James, after watching him in action against the Boston Celtics, is not an NBA-level player yet.

This drew plenty of backlash on social media, with some calling for Brown's head and saying that his remark was uncalled for. James, after all, is a late second-round pick, and the Celtics star should not have been surprised whatsoever that he still needs a lot of time to work on his game before he becomes a long-term keeper in the NBA.

However, what Brown said isn't exactly too far off from the realm of reality. As a guard listed at 6'2, James will have to make his fair share of shots from the perimeter to earn minutes. His defense alone won't be enough to keep him on the floor. So for him to be all out of sorts and shoot around 22.5 percent from the field through his first four Summer League games? That does not bode well at all for his chances of making an impact for the Lakers in the 2024-25 season.

The good news is that James has made a triple to break out of his cold spell. Perhaps he was just getting in his head way too much amid all the attention surrounding him. He is playing much better in his fifth Summer League game — going 4-8 from the field for nine points, his best output thus far through five games.

Lakers believe in Bronny

Bronny James has been lauded by many as having immense potential as a 3-and-D player. Even amid his struggles during his lone season at USC, James showed flashes of solid point-of-attack defense as he shuffles his feet well and he has the athleticism and instincts to be a disruptor in the passing lanes.

Again, shooting will be Bronny's make-or-break skill. But at the very least, Lakers head coach JJ Redick foresees a future in which James emerges as a Luguentz Dort-type player. The defense looks like a surefire thing that's going to come around, and the shooting appears to be getting there little by little, with James nailing another triple, this time a contested look from the corner.