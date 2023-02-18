The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is right around the corner, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo set to draft their teams on Sunday and then play the game right after. However, it looks like James will not be present at the All-Star practice being held on Saturday, which was a rather surprising development. It’s now known that James will be missing the practice due to personal reasons.

It was strange to hear that James would be missing this practice, and the immediate concern revolved around whether or not he had picked up some sort of injury. While James isn’t injured, everyone is obviously going to be hoping that everything is alright for him and that he won’t be forced to miss the game on Sunday.

Should he be able to return, James will have a large part in the festivities. Since he was voted as a captain, he will get to draft his own All-Star team and go up against Team Giannis. Considering how James also recently broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, it’s safe to assume that some sort of tribute would be in store as well.

But now all that is up in the air, and while everyone is going to be focused on James and hoping that everything is alright for him, this could change how the NBA All-Star Game ends up playing out. It will be interesting to see if we get any updates on James’ status now, but it looks like there’s a chance that he won’t be participating in the festivities, which would be a big blow for the 2023 All-Star Game.