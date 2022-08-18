The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been hiding the fact that they’ve been after Kyrie Irving this offseason. Amidst the doom and gloom surrounding the Brooklyn Nets franchise, Irving’s future in New York has looked murky. A second team-up with LeBron James could be exactly what both parties need at this point, as the Lakers have dealt with some uncertainty of their own.

However, earlier reports of the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie indicated that they were only willing to part with one first-round pick in return and not both of their remaining picks slated for 2027 and 2029. But now it appears LA has started to soften their stance on what line they won’t cross, with ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski detailing the purple and gold side would now be open to moving both picks if it meant netting Irving — and, in effect, ridding themselves of Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers have also been after a similar exchange with the Indiana Pacers for the duo of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. However, they’re still holding off on offering both picks for that non-Kyrie package:

Woj is now reporting that the Lakers are in fact willing to include both picks in a Kyrie trade but NOT for Hield/Turner. Jovan Buha stated the other week that he believes it may be trending in that direction. 👀 pic.twitter.com/P7hk11rjTv — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) August 18, 2022

It’s hard to imagine the Brooklyn Nets getting draft compensation that much juicier than what the Lakers are offering, particularly given that LeBron James would more than likely be off the team when the picks become live. Irving is as enigmatic as they come and most teams wouldn’t risk multiple unprotected or lightly protected picks for what could be a short-term loan of Irving, who has had a tendency to disappear midseason in the past couple of years.

But GM Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai are likely waiting on what happens with Kevin Durant, who the Nets are still trying to talk off the ledge after his league-rocking trade request. Should he finally get moved in a blockbuster trade, expect another one centered on Kyrie Irving to follow shortly — and more than likely for the Lakers’ picks.