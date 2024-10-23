Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari has had quite the week. The former undrafted free agent signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this past weekend, shortly after Olivari scored 22 points in the preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors. Olivari went viral after the game for getting emotional in the postgame press conference while reflecting on meeting Steph Curry, one of his childhood idols. However, things turned funny when his mother, Courtney Olivari, pointed out that ESPN didn't feature a picture of her son on its Lakers roster page. Instead, a photo of Dalton Knecht—the No. 17 pick of the 2024 NBA draft—showed up instead.

Getting a kick out of his mom's post, Olivari fired back with his own reply.

Olivari, who starred in college with Rice and Xavier, will likely spend most of the 2024–25 NBA campaign with the G League South Bay Lakers. The G League Lakers will begin their season Nov. 9 with a matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars.

What to expect from the Lakers this season

The Lakers made a significant change on the bench in the offseason. Darvin Ham was fired, and Los Angeles hired JJ Redick to take over as head coach. Redick was in the TV booth when the Lakers brought him into the fold, and he is not experienced as a coach. Regardless, Redick was brought in to revolutionize Los Angeles's offense. More importantly, Redick has Lebron James locked in, ready to help the Lakers win another title.

With James bought in with Redick and an actual plan in place for this season, the Lakers feel primed for success this year. Los Angeles turned heads in their season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. James’s contributions on the court were 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocked shots. He shot 7-of-16 from the field and was content to let his teammates shine while he scored his points within the game's flow.

Defeating legitimate contenders like the Timberwolves in the Western Conference will only help matters for the Lakers. But, again, it's only the first game. So, time will tell if the good vibes keep rolling with Redick running the show. The Lakers continue the 2024-25 season on Friday at home against the Phoenix Suns. It'll be a fun battle between James and Suns superstar Kevin Durant. It will also be another test for the Lakers to show they're finally returning to being a contender.