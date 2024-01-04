On Undisputed, Keyshawn Johnson targeted Darvin Harm as the main source of the problems plaguing the Lakers this season.

Darvin Ham has drawn criticism from many sectors of the sports world over his recent coaching decisions for the Los Angeles Lakers and Keyshawn Johnson has joined that number. On Wednesday, Johnson joined the growing class of critics of Ham on the latest edition of Undisputed. He pinpointed Ham as the main problem plaguing the Lakers at the start of the season.

“The problem to me is the coach.”@keyshawn says Darvin Ham is to blame for the Lakers losing woes pic.twitter.com/PnMjzvOuI8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 3, 2024

Johnson started by highlighting the struggles that the Lakers have faced since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament last month.

“Three and eight since winning the end season tournament, three and eight, 17 and 17 overall record, as you said. So when I start to look at it, what has changed since winning the In-Season tournament effort?”

Johnson stated that Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been putting up numbers that match their typical production but that Ham is the clear problem in the Lakers slump.

‘But is Darvin Ham really the right guy now? Is he really the right guy? As we sit at a 10th spot in his second year as a coach on a team with LeBron, because this is, if this was any other coach. With a LeBron led team, this question would come up. We would have this conversation about, well, maybe his rotations and maybe he's not making the right adjustments and they're not listening to him, whatever the case may be. So now I'm starting to look at the coach and starting to say, well, if we get in the same consistency to a degree out of our star players, then what, what's the problem? The problem to me is the coach. He's not, they're not, it's not registering to them. Whatever the information is that they're getting, it's they're not retaining that information.”

He continued, “So you start looking at that. And in the NBA, as you know, It don't take long for people to start looking at the coaches and say, wait a minute, Bill. We have too much talent to be 17-17. We displayed that although it was an in-season tournament, we still won it and we showed you we could go 7-0 in games. How come it's not the case now?”

Johnson isn't alone in his criticism of Ham. Lakers fans have long called out questionable decision-making from Ham during his short tenure as Lakers coach. Lakers faithful have decried his lineup decisions, minute allocation in the Lakers rotation and lack of adjustments when other teams start to gain an advantage on the team in games.

This then poses the question: will a change be made by the Los Angeles front office before the end of the season, especially if the Lakers continue to have a sustained slump heading into the All-Star break? Or will Ham adjust to the pressure from the fanbase and lead the team to prominence?

The next few weeks will surely say a lot about the direction of the team. And time is running out to salvage the season.