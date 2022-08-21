There’s a lot of uncertainty with the Brooklyn Nets right now as they try and find a resolution to the Kevin Durant trade saga. Be that as it may, the front office still needs to prepare for any and all eventualities as the new season fast approaches. Right now, a couple of Los Angeles Lakers veterans have been linked to the Nets as they look to round out their roster.

According to an anonymous Eastern Conference executive, both Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard could be on Brooklyn’s radar. Speaking to Thomas Darro of heavy.com, the exec explained why he believes both vets would be a viable option for the Nets:

“They need another big guy, but they’re not feeling a lot of pressure as far as filling that spot,” the source said. “There are veterans they can sign this month or even early next month—Dwight Howard would be the obvious one, maybe Hassan Whiteside. Cody Zeller is out there, too. They want to see what they have with Nic Claxton, but they want some insurance there, too. And they’re going to play (Ben) Simmons there quite a bit in small ball lineups. I’d expect them to keep 14 guys, keep one spot open. There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet.”

Both Melo and Howard have seen their respective contracts with the Lakers come to an end after this past season. It doesn’t sound like LA is interested in giving either of them a new deal — at least not for now — so it’s very much possible that both former superstars end up dawning a different uniform in 2022-23.

Carmelo Anthony played 69 games for the Lakers last year, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 triples in 26.0 minutes per game. Howard, on the other hand, put up averages of 6.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per contest.