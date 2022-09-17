RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed

After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?

Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV. Surely, LA can’t satisfy all of them when it comes to minutes, so there’s a good chance some of them won’t be able to see the court on some nights.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, sources have told him that the Lakers are expected to head to training camp with both Westbrook and Schroder as lead guards, with Beverley and Kendrick Nunn as 2-guard. Reaves is reportedly set to move to small forward behind LeBron James.

Walker was not mentioned in the said roles, but he is expected to contend for a backup role behind LeBron as well.

The lineup decisions to come will be Darvin Ham's, league sources say, but as it stands on Sept. 16: The Lakers head to training camp viewing Westbrook and Schroder as lead guards, PatBev as another 2-guard alongside Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves as a 3 behind LeBron James. https://t.co/sTQx9kE6ur — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2022

It will definitely be interesting to see how the Lakers backcourt will take shape in training camp. It’s really hard to imagine that the Lakers would be able to utilize all the guards they have now, which can be a tricky situation come the new campaign.

Of course having a deep roster should help them in case injuries happen, especially with LeBron aging and Anthony Davis remaining injury-prone. But whether or not the Purple and Gold can get them to buy in has yet to be seen.