Is Dennis Schroder still in play for Lakers after Patrick Beverley trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ point guard situation got much more interesting after the Patrick Beverley trade. But the situation could get even more interesting with the addition of Dennis Schröder, which the Lakers are apparently considering.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Schröder could find his way to the Lakers in the event that Westbrook is moved to another team. The situation is not clear but it still includes the possibility of the 28-year-old returning to Los Angeles.

“It is not yet clear if the Beverley acquisition completely rules out a Schröder return or if Westbrook’s potential exit could re-open the door,” Stein writes. “Schröder, remember, has already indicated a willingness to return to Lakerland despite the contractual saga that cost him millions during the 2019-20 season, when he opted for free agency rather than accept a four-year extension from the Lakers worth in excess of $80 million.”

Schröder started 61 games for the Lakers in the 2020-21 season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from deep and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line. He spent last season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

Bringing Beverley and Westbrook together seems like a recipe for disaster, which is why the likelihood of a Westbrook trade seems more likely. With the Lakers still having an interest in bringing back Schröder, they would have a potential fall-back plan at point guard if they don’t land one in a potential Westbrook deal. With free agency at a standstill, it doesn’t seem like any team would jump ahead of the Lakers to sign him.

Schröder’s ball-handling and playmaking still make him a decent backup option and the Lakers could use more depth. There doesn’t seem to be a real place for him on the roster now but that could change soon.