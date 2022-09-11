It doesn’t feel like the Los Angeles Lakers have reached their final form just yet. The new season may be fast approaching but somehow, it just seems like the Lakers are on the brink of a major trade deal that would shake up their roster significantly.

Then again, this notion could be completely wrong. There are more than a few reports out there suggesting that the Lakers might head into the new campaign with this current group. NBA insider Zach Lowe of ESPN recently revealed that based on his sources, this could be the case. In fact, Lowe was even able to give out his projected starting five for the Lakers based on the whispers he’s been hearing behind the scenes:

“So, based on what I’ve heard, my prediction for what will be the starting five — not what should, but what will … Russ, Nunn, LeBron, A.D., and I think Damien Jones is right now the frontrunner to start at center,” Lowe said.

So, that’s Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn for LA’s new-look backcourt. No room for Patrick Beverley, huh? I guess new head coach Darvin Ham would rather see him come off the bench. Ham also doesn’t seem amenable to having both Russ and Pat Bev on the floor at the same time to start games.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will, of course, remain in the starting lineup, and it seems like Damien Jones has outpaced fellow newcomer Thomas Bryant for the starting center position.

What do you make of this? It goes without saying, though, that this could all change in the blink of an eye if the Lakers are actually able to make another deal.