RUMOR: Lakers’ shocking new stance on Kyrie Irving trade

The trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has slowed down. While there are a lot of suitors for KD, only one team is reportedly interested in Kyrie: The Los Angeles Lakers. There were some concrete negotiations between the two teams, with the Nets looking for both of the Lakers’ first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Rob Pelinka and the front office weren’t willing to give both up.

According to Kristian Winfield of NY Daily News though, their stance has changed:

“Elsewhere, there doesn’t appear to be much traction on a Durant deal, though the Los Angeles Lakers are now reportedly willing to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks in a deal for Kyrie Irving. Earlier in the offseason, the Nets were unwilling to take back Russell Westbrook in any Irving deal. It is unclear if their stance remains unchanged or could change depending on what is received in a potential Durant deal.”

The Nets don’t seem interested in taking Russell Westbrook in a possible blockbuster. It’s also important to note that Brooklyn is focusing on figuring out the KD situation before dealing Kyrie. The Lakers would love to team up Irving with LeBron James again after they won a title together in 2016, but there are still significant hurdles to jump over.

It’s hard to imagine Los Angeles not trying to include Westbrook in a trade with the Nets and if they’re not keen on taking on his monstrous contract, a third team may need to come into the equation.

Nevertheless, the Lakers reportedly making their first-round selections available does give new life to the idea of acquiring Kyrie Irving.