Lakers’ linked to Knicks’ Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers have expressed interest in trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Michael Scotto. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks, and Toronto Raptors.

Reddish has also been linked to the Miami Heat as a potential trade destination.

The 22-year-old was the subject of rampant trade speculation during his time with the Atlanta Hawks. The speculation turned into reality when he was dealt to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season.

Last season, Reddish averaged 10.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game, and 1.0 assists per game. Before his trade to the Knicks, Reddish averaged 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 34 games. He played 15 games for New York before injuring his shoulder, ending his season.

Previously, the Lakers tried to acquire Reddish but their trade offer was seen as inadequate by the Hawks.

Reddish was once a very promising player. A former top-three recruit out of high school, he shared the spotlight with Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett while at Duke.

Reddish’s career got off to a rocky start before he finally started to piece things together during his second year in Atlanta. Once Reddish got to New York, things started to unravel. Almost immediately, for reasons unknown, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau seemed to place Reddish in his doghouse. This meant that Reddish only ended up playing 14.3 minutes per game after his trade to New York.

Reddish is still a young player with a ton of upside. He struggles with efficiency but he has the tendency to get hot quickly and is a solid defender so it is no surprise why teams are clamoring to unlock his potential.