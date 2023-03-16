Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James remains injured and out for the Los Angeles Lakers, but that didn’t stop him from making the day of a young girl who went up to him to ask for an autograph.

On Tuesday as the Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans, James was on the sidelines to cheer for his teammates. The young fan then approached James and asked for him to sign her “I Promise” book, to which he obliged. The Purple and Gold caught the adorable moment on camera and shared it online.

Goodnight, Lakers fam 💜 pic.twitter.com/bcCpBj6PrH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 15, 2023

On Wednesday, LeBron James looked back at the moment and shared a special message to the girl who is apparently named Parker. The Lakers forward gave plenty of encouraging words for the young fan as he expressed belief that she will do great things in the future.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Dear Parker, nice meeting you! You’re a beautiful Young Black Queen! Don’t let nothing stop [yo]u from being whatever your mind and heart desires! Just from our short encounter yesterday I know you’re destined for greatness and I will always love you!!! God bless you and best wishes to you! Sincerely Mr. LeBron James aka Bugs Bunny friend!” James wrote on Instagram.

It’s definitely a sweet and lovable moment that the young Parker won’t forget any time soon. It is also nice for LeBron to make the fan’s day and even extend his appreciation and support with a separate message on social media.

Hopefully, Parker sees it and it puts a smile on her face.