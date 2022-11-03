Lakers Twitter has receipts on Kendrick Perkins’ deleted tweet that aged miserably

Kendrick Perkins might want to buy a mulligan. Perkins tweeted too soon when he dismissed the Los Angeles Lakers near the end of the Purple & Gold’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at home Wednesday night. He deleted his tweet that was oozing with Freezing Cold Takes potential, but unfortunately for him, Twitter never forgets and always keeps receipts.

This man Kendrick Perkins exposed himself to not watching the game 💀 Lakers are going into OT pic.twitter.com/790qPLur8Y — HoodieBev  (@HoodieBev) November 3, 2022

@KendrickPerkins Yooo Perk why you delete it bro👀👀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣…..Carry on… pic.twitter.com/CUMmbplhIL — Tekaye Minus (@MinusTekaye) November 3, 2022

Na @KendrickPerkins don’t delete it now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QNDCQQWXxo — I Z Z Y 🥷🏾 (@izzy_veryfew) November 3, 2022

Perkins apparently sent that tweet out when it looked like the Lakers were on their way to a loss with just seconds remaining in regulation. Lonnie Walker IV missed a three near the end of the fourth quarter in an attempt to force overtime. Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels grabbed the defensive rebound before getting fouled by Anthony Davis. The Pels at that point needed just Daniels to make just one of his free throws off that foul to seal the win, but he muffed both attempts, opening the door for the Lakers to try and tie the game again. They did exactly that when Matt Ryan morphed into prime Reggie Miller and sank a game-tying 3-pointer from the right-side corner to keep Lakers fans from leaving Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers did not waste Ryan’s three, as they got the job done in overtime. Walker finished the contest with a game-high 28 points on the strength of five 3-pointers and a 9-for-17 shooting from the field. Ryan and Russell Westbrook had 11 and 13 points, off LA’s bench.

The Lakers can shoot for their third win in a row on Friday at home versus the Utah Jazz.