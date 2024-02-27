The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle for LA Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with Lakers-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
This will be the final game between the two teams. In the three previous games, the Lakers have won two of them. In the games, LeBron James has averaged 30.0 points per game. James has also grabbed 10.0 rebounds, and dished out 7.0 assists per game against the Clippers. Anthony Davis has averaged a double-double against the Clippers, as well. D'Angelo Russell has averaged 22.3 points per game, but nobody else has been above 12.0. As a team, the Lakers have scored 117.3 points per game against the Clippers. Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, and Jarred Vanderbilt will all sit out of this game.
The Clippers have lost two of three games against the Lakers. However, they are still one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden have combined to average 69.7 points, 16.3 rebounds, and 17.5 assists per game. As a team, the Clippers are scoring 118.3 points per game against the Lakers this season. For this game, Paul George is questionable as he is dealing with an injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Clippers Odds
Note: Lakers-Clippers odds will release sometime on the 27th of February.
Los Angeles Lakers:
Moneyline:
Los Angeles Clippers:
Moneyline:
Over:
Under:
How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers usually play some decent defense, but the Lakers have been able to score against them. As mentioned, the Lakers are scoring 117.3 points per game against the Clippers, and they have scored 130 and 116 points in two of the three games. When the Lakers score at least 115 points this season, they are 21-8. The Lakers have been good offensively against the Clippers, and that needs to continue. They will cover the spread if they continue to score.
The Lakers are fourth in the NBA in field goal percentage, and they take the sixth-most free throws per game. If the Lakers take their shots, and play their normal game, they are going to score. With LeBron, Davis being healthy, the Lakers have a great chance to win a season series.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, the Clippers usually play pretty good defense. They allow the 10th-fewest points per game, ninth-lowest field goal percentage, and ninth-lowest three-point percentage. The Clippers need to be at their best on the defensive side of the floor in this game. If they can keep the Lakers under 115 points, they will be able to win this game. When the Clippers allow under 115, they are 25-7.
The Clippers have scored 118.3 points per game against the Lakers. Their offensive output has been outstanding against the Lakers, and if they can continue it, they will cover the spread. When the Clippers score at least 115 points this season, they have a record of 27-4. As long as the Clippers reach that points, they will cover the spread.
Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between the two Los Angeles teams. I do like the Clippers to cover the spread, though. They are the better team right now, and I like their chances.
Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers to cover the spread