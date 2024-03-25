In what sounds like a plot to a horror movie of its own, Late Night With the Devil earned $666,666 at the box office on Sunday. Eerie, huh?
Variety reports that the weekend's total was $2.8 million from 1,034 venues. Now, if it had been $6.66 million, that could've been hell on earth.
It's not the first time a film has had a weird coincidence, like the mark of the devil, in box office earnings. There have been some strange happenings before. We'll take a look at a few of them.
‘LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL’ reportedly made $666k domestically on Sunday.
The Omen curse
Many unfortunate events surrounded the movie, leading many to believe it had some demonic curse. Yikes!
According to Hollywood.com, several weird coincidences took place. For example, actor Gregory Peck almost boarded a doomed airline that killed everyone onboard. Harvey Bernhard, a producer, was nearly hit by lightning. Beyond that, director Richard Donner's hotel that he was staying at was bombed by the IRA.
Poltergeist Super Bowl poster
In the movie Poltergeist, there's a 1988 Super Bowl XXII poster. What's strange about this is the film was released in 1982, so it was odd to have a future poster up when the timeframe of the movie was also the early '80s. But the icing on the cake is, on January 31, 1988, when Super Bowl XXII took place, the actress Heather O'Rourke — who starred in the movie, became extremely ill. The next day, she passed away less than five miles away from the stadium in San Diego, where Super Bowl XXII took place.
Above Suspicion wheelchair
Christopher Reeve starred in this movie, playing a paralyzed police officer who plots to murder his unfaithful wife.
Spokesman reports that six days after the debut of the movie on HBO on May 21, 1995, Reeve was injured in an accident from a horse that shattered two vertebrae and paralyzed him from the neck down.
Bruce and Brandon Lee
Martial arts superstar Bruce Lee was filming Game of Death when he was shot by an attacker who was dressed like a stuntman. Twenty years later, his son, Brandon Lee, was killed by a prop gun when filming The Crow.
Wag the Dog sex scandal
In 1997's Wag the Dog, Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman were hired to divert attention from an unfortunate sex scandal involving the president. Three weeks after its release, then-President Bill Clinton's inappropriate relationship with his intern went to the presses.
Christopher Nolan's Batman logos
Prior to directing the Batman trilogy, Christopher Nolan's first two films had the iconic Batman logo in the background. The first was 1998's Follwing. In one scene, a conversation between the two lead characters is taking place, and the logo is seen on a door in the background. Then, in the 2000s, there was a storefront in Memento with the logo in the window across the street.
As you can see, sometimes films contain weird coincidences that are unexplained. Just like in the recent Late Night With the Devil and its Sunday earnings, was it all by chance—or wasn't it? You decide.