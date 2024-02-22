Natalie Portman is aware of the changing landscape of Hollywood.

Natalie Portman has an interesting perspective on the landscape of Hollywood. She confessed that her kids' generation know more YouTube stars than actors.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Portman discussed the ever-changing landscape of the industry. She no longer sees film as the “primary form of entertainment,” which is a blessing and a curse.

“The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment,” Portman confessed. “It feels much more niche now. If you ask someone my kids' age about movie stars, they don't know anyone compared to YouTube stars, or whatever.”

She continued by talking about the “liberation” of film being more niche.

“There's a liberation to it, in having your art not be a popular art. You can really explore what's interesting to you. It becomes much more about passion than about commerce. And interesting, too, to beware of it becoming something elitist,” she said. “I think all of these art forms, when they become popularized, you have to start being like, okay, who are we making this form anymore?

“And then amazing, too, because there's also been this democratization of creativity, where gatekeepers have been demoted and everyone can make things and incredible talents come up,” she continued.

However, she concedes that this is all a two-sided coin. While the accessibility of seeing films is great, it opens a can of worsms. “It's pretty wild that you also feel like at the same time, more people than ever might see your weird art film because of [this] extraordinary access,” she said.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Black Swan. She first gained notoriety for her performance in Léon: The Professional and went on to star in the likes of Heat and the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Some of her other notable credits include V for Vendetta, No Strings Attached, Thor, Jackie, Annihilation, and May December.