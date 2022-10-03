Latest Nick Chubb stat proves Browns RB is in a league of his own

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a man on a mission this season. And he shows no signs of slowing down.

Through the first four games of the season, Chubb has been imposing his will on opposing defenses. He has rushed for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. With these numbers, he currently ranks second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per attempt is currently the ninth best in the NFL

Chubb has surpassed 110 rushing yards in all but one of the Browns first four games. He also hasn’t recorded less than 17 carries in a game.

Along with these numbers, Chubb also leads the NFL in one absurd stat.

Nick Chubb has forced 32 missed tackles on rushes this season. Nobody else has more than 22 😳 pic.twitter.com/UGs6WCafBi — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 3, 2022

According to PFF, Chubb has forced 32 missed tackles on rushes this season. This is the most in the NFL. No other player in the league has more than 22 forced missed tackles.

Chubb has managed to put up these numbers while playing in a backfield that also has another potential RB1 in Kareem Hunt. Hunt has rushed for 200 yards and one touchdown on 46 carries. This duo has proven to be an elite one-two punch on several occasions.

With what he has done this season, many around the NFL believe that Chubb is the game’s best running back. The Browns offense relies on him in a way that few offenses in the NFL rely on their running backs. But until quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the field, Chubb will continue to be the leader of this unit. But he is clearly good enough to keep this unit afloat.