The latest episode of “Power Book 2: Ghost” gave fans more than just intense drama and high-stakes action. In a surprising twist, the show paid homage to Atlanta-based HBCU Clark Atlanta University with a brief shoutout that left HBCU viewers buzzing.

Season 4 began with great excitement, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the original “Power” series. As the final season of the spinoff, it immediately delves into the turmoil surrounding Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo), who are scrambling to survive multiple wars ignited against powerful adversaries Noma, the Tejadas, and Effie, the duo finds themselves betrayed and seemingly out of options. But as always, they’re compelled to devise a crafty plan to stay afloat.

In the middle of the latest episode, Cane Tejada accompanies drug boss Noma to a high-profile gala in New York City. The event, teeming with politicians and dignitaries, sets the stage for Noma to seal a crucial deal with Wiley Adams, who works in Senator Carmichael’s government liaison office. Noma aims to solidify her legitimate jet parts company, originally established in Italy, within the United States. She seeks Adams’ assistance in securing government contracts to help launder her drug money.

Cane is tasked with distracting Adams’ aide, Kevin Grant, known as the gatekeeper. To break the ice, Cane drops Clark Atlanta University’s motto, “Find a way or make one.” This proves to be a stroke of genius, as Grant is an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University. Cane, seizing the moment, fibs about being an alumnus himself, creating an instant bond.

Adding an extra layer of irony and authenticity to this shoutout is the fact that Woody McClain, the actor behind Cane Tejada, is a proud HBCU alumnus. McClain attended Florida A&M University, where he was a member of the famed Marching 100 band.

In a candid interview for the New York Post with former basketball star and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, McClain revealed that the movie “Drumline” had a profound impact on his decision to attend Florida A&M and join the band.

“Man, that was everything,” he shared. “I didn’t want to go to college. I just wanted to finish high school. [But the] HBCU experience, that changed my whole life … As I always say in interviews, shout out to Nick Cannon.”

While at college, McClain taught himself how to dance by watching YouTube videos, eventually working with Chris Brown. He credits his time in the marching band for instilling a sense of discipline that has been invaluable in his acting career.

Fans of both “Power Book II: Ghost” and HBCUs quickly took to social media to celebrate the shoutout.

“This episode of Power 10/10 and they shouted out Thee Clark Atlanta University… so proud to be an alumni!!! Class of 2014 !!! HBCU life,” posted @_soolavish.

“Okay Power, with the shout to Clark Atlanta #FindAWayorMakeOne 👏🏽,” posted @_AkaiSaidSo.

“Didn’t expect Clark Atlanta to get a shoutout on Power🔥🐾,” posted @MrVibeOut.

“s/o clark atlanta we made it to power ❤️🖤,” posted @SEVYNNFILES.

“Power shouting out thee ILLUSTRIOUS CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY on the show made my day!!! ✨🫶🏾,” posted @NiiNiiSaidIt.

HBCU shoutouts, both verbal and subtle, have been customary in the Power University. In Season 4, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s lawyer Terry Silver was seen sporting a Morehouse t-shirt. Agent Donovan came to the AUSA’s office at the start of season 6 with a Howard University hoodie on. Even in the last season of Power Book II: Ghost, Diana expressed an interest in attending Spelman College to get away from her family’s drug business.