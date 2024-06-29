If you could pick any celebrity to be your professor in college, who would it be? We often see hypothetical stories of some of our favorite celebrities gracing our beloved HBCUs with their presence. But did you know some celebrities have actually taught at HBCUs? Here is a list of celebrities you didn’t know taught at HBCUs.

T’Keyah Crystal Keymàh, Florida A&M University

We finally know what Raven’s mom has been doing this whole time. Actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymàh returned to her alma mater in 2017 and became FAMU’s first W.K. Kellogg Foundation Artist-in-Residence in the College of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities (CSSAH) theater program.

She has returned to the university on numerous occasions and has an endowed scholarship named in her honor. At the time, she saw this opportunity as a chance to pay it forward.

Keymàh graduated from FAMU in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in theater and received an honorary doctorate from FAMU in 2011. She gained popularity as a regular cast member on the comedy sketch show “In Living Color.” Keymàh gained notoriety for her roles on the CBS sitcom “Cosby” and the Disney Channel sitcom “That’s So Raven.”

During her residency at FAMU, Keymàh shared her experiences with students in the theater department. She taught an acting for the camera class in addition to three workshops. Keymàh also directed “The Nacirema Society” by Pearl Cleage, which was the first play in the Essential Theatre‘s 2017-18 season.

Jason Weaver, South Carolina State University

When talking about legends in the film industry, we must only include Jason Weaver. Since starting as a child actor, he has had a career spanning over 30 years. Last fall, Weaver joined the campus of South Carolina State University to teach a masterclass on the entertainment industry.

“From Dream to Screen: SCSU Industry Insider Masterclass with Jason Weaver” was a three-day workshop focused on attendees and how to establish and nurture a lasting career in film and television. Weaver was joined by Drumline co-star Orlando Jones for the class. During the masterclass, attendees learned the ins and outs of areas of the entertainment industry like cinematography, wardrobe, makeup, CGI, editing, and screenwriting. Weaver also taught scene work and technique development while helping students understand the ever-changing entertainment business model. Which was fitting for the occasion as the masterclass took place during last year’s writers and actors' strike.

Weaver has an extensive resume and has worked on some of our favorite projects. He has appeared in several projects, including The Jackson: An American Dream, Smart Guy, The Lion, Drumline, and ATL. Weaver currently stars as Rashaad Marshall on the hit drama The Chi

Phylicia Rashad, Howard University

Imagine Claire Huxtable being the dean of your HBCU department. Everyone’s favorite TV mom returned to her alma mater in 2021 to take on the role of dean of the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University.

Rashad graduated magna cum laude from Howard University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. While there, she was initiated into the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She has conducted numerous masterclasses at various colleges, universities, and art organizations, including Howard. Rashad also holds the distinction of being the first recipient of the Denzel Washington Chair in Theatre at Fordham University.

During her time at Howard, contributions to the fine arts program increased significantly. Including a $5.4 million donation from Netflix to establish the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which provides incoming theater students with a scholarship that covers tuition for all four years.

We best know Rashad as Claire Huxtable on the hit series The Cosby Show, but she has been featured in many more projects. Rashad has appeared in films and television shows such as For Colored Girls, The Creed Franchise, Just Wright, Little Bill, and Empire. She has also been featured in a number of Broadway plays, including A Raisin in the Sun, The Wiz, Dreamgirls, and. A Cat on a Hot Roof.

Rashad stepped down as dean of the College of Fine Arts at the end of this academic year.

Christopher ‘Play’ Martin, Virginia State University

As a Virginia State University alumna, I’m so jealous this didn’t take place while I was there. Christopher’ Play’ Martin of the hip-hop duo Kid’n Play taught a hip-hop history class at HBCU Virginia State alongside Dr. Kawachi A. Clemons. Martin was a guest professor for the 2023–24 school year.

Martin, along with Dr. Clemons, taught students each week a new concept around the history of hip-hop. Students learned the importance of key components in hip-hop like the DJ, the difference between a rapper and a MC, and more.

Virginia State had been very supportive of Martin in the process of filming his hip-hop documentary, The 5th Element, featuring rapper Doug E. Fresh. Martin has also released a two-part documentary about the art of making a documentary.

Many of us were introduced to Martin in the 1990 film House Party alongside fellow rapper and group member Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid. Martin has appeared in all of the House Party franchise films and others, including Class Act.

In addition to becoming a documentarian, Martin has created The Fun House Podcast with Kid'n Play with Reid. The podcast covers the history of hip-hop and its impact on the culture over the last 50 years.