Laurence Fishburne’s net worth in 2023 is $30 million. Fishburne is a popular actor who has appeared in various projects such as The Matrix movie franchise, John Wick movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Contagion, Mystic River, and many others. He is an Oscar nominee, three-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, and a Golden Globes nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Laurence Fishburne’s net worth in 2023 upon the release of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Laurence Fishburne’s net worth in 2023 is $30 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Laurence Fishburne was born on July 30, 1961, in Augusta, Georgia. He studied at Julia Richmond High School. After graduating high school, Fishburne enrolled and finished his studies at Lincoln Square Academy.

Fishburne was already showcasing his acting chops at a young age. In 1972, he appeared in the TV movie called If You Give a Dance, You Gotta Pay the Band. Two years later, Fishburne appeared in the TV series One Life to Live.

In 1975, Fishburne made his big screen debut in the film Cornbread, Earl and Me. Fishburne then continued to become a fixture in the cinemas. He appeared in Fast Break, Apocalypse Now, Willie & Phil, Death Wish II, The Cotton Club, The Color Purple, Quicksilver, Gardens of Stone, Cherry 2000, Rumble Fish, King of New York, and many others.

Apart from film roles, Fishburne also appeared in several TV projects. This includes A Rumor of War, The Six O’Clock Follies, Trapper John, M.D., M*A*S*H, Strike Force, I Take These Men, Miami Vice, Spenser: For Hire, and many others.

But among his roles, Fishburne made his much-awaited breakthrough performance in 1991 when he starred in Boyz n the Hood. For his role as Furious Styles, Fishburne received Best Supporting Actor nominations in the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and Awards Circuit Community Awards.

Two years after his breakthrough role, Fishburne starred in the biographical film of the iconic Tina Turner in the movie called What’s Love Got to Do With It. Here, Fishburne starred alongside Angela Bassett. For Fisburne’s role as Ike Turner, he received his first and only Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Fishburne continued to appear in several films such as Searching for Bobby Fischer, Bad Company, Mission Impossible III, Five Fingers, Akeelah and the Bee, and many others. His next breakthrough role was in the hit film franchise called The Matrix, where he portrayed Morpheus. Although Fishburne didn’t earn much in the first installment, the second and third films made up for it, allowing him to pocket $15 million per film with a percentage of the films’ backend profits. For the second and third installments, Fishburne earned a total of around $40 million. While he didn’t film any new scenes for the fourth Matrix movie, he was seen in old footage.

Fishburne also continued to make an impact on television screens. In 2008, Fishburne took up the leading role of the iconic series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. As CSI Dr. Raymond Langston, Fishburne received three NAACP Image Awards nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. Furthermore, as per reports, Fishburne bagged $350,000 per episode from the series. With Fishburne appearing in 61 episodes for the show, it’s safe to say that he earned at least $21 million from the show.

Aside from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Fishburne also had a remarkable performance as Jack Crawford in the TV series called Hannibal. As per reports, Fishburne was paid $175,000 per episode for the role. With 39 appearances in Hannibal, he should’ve earned around $6.8 million from the show alone. Aside from Hannibal, Fishburne also made his presence felt in TV series Black-ish. For his role in the show, he was paid $200,000 per episode.

While Fishburne was relatively successful on the television screens, he eventually opted to focus on movie roles again. He has appeared in films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Running with the Devil, The School for Good and Evil, and made appearances in the second, third, and fourth installments of John Wick. Here, Fishburne reunited with The Matrix star, Keanu Reeves. For John Wick: Chapter 4 alone, Fishburne collected $1.5 million for making Bowery King come to life.

Given Fishburne’s decorated resume, it isn’t a surprise that he is set to appear in future projects. As per IMDB, Fishburne is penciled to act in Sneaks, Rendlesham, Frank & Louis, Slingshot, Cellar Door, Megalopolis, Blacksmith, and The Sterling Affairs.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Laurence Fishburne’s net worth in 2023.