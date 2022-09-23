Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Roger Federer’s last tennis match

On Friday, the legendary Roger Federer played in the final professional tennis match of his illustrious career. He joined his friend and long time rival, Rafael Nadal, as teammates in a doubles match against young Americans Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

During the opening set of the match, Federer reminded of his incredible shot making. The legend chased down a great shot and hit a ridiculous forehand winner that managed to go between the net and the actual post itself.. The shot left the crowd applauding and even got the attention of the world’s current top ranked player, Carlos Alcaraz.

Federer doing Federer things 🤯 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 23, 2022

Alcaraz tweeted “Federer doing Federer things” with a blown mind emoji.

Alcaraz recently ascended to the top of the world rankings after winning the U.S. Open earlier this month. Sadly, Federer was unable to participate in the tournament. The writing has been on the wall for quite some time regarding the end of Federer’s career. He has been unable to win a tournament since 2019 due to injuries and his body breaking down.

In fact, Federer has only played in 19 total matches over the last two years.

He will retire a winner of 20 Grand Slam titles. That is third most behind Nadal’s 22 and Novak Djokovic, who has won 21 Grand Slam tournaments.

Even though Roger Federer’s tally has been passed up by his two biggest rivals, some people still feel he is the greatest player of all-time. Many of Nadal’s and Djokovic’s titles have been during the twilight of Federer’s career.

Federer is 40 years old, four years older than Nadal and five years older than Djokovic. It will be an age old debate but there is no debating that tennis fans will no longer get to watch the most graceful player anyone has ever seen.