Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever

The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal.

The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment, the tournament is made up of some of the best tennis players in the world. The doubles tournament is made up of a team World vs a team Europe. This has given Federer and Nadal the chance to play together one last time.

The pair is currently taking on two Americans in Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. While they are currently in the middle of their match, Nadal was also to steal the show one more time.

Early in the match, Rafael Nadal took the opportunity to headbutt a ball.

The duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is one of the great rivalries in all of sports. The two legends have faced off 40 times over 18 years. Their first match took place in 2004.

Over their 40 career matches, Nadal has the upper hand. He has won 24 matches, compared to 16 won by Federer.

Federer’s recent retirement announcement shocked the sports world. Not only is he one of the most accomplished players of all time, but he has been one of the faces of the sport for nearly two decades. Now at 41 years old, he has decided to walk away from the game. And he gets to go out playing alongside a fellow legend.