Roger Federer hits insane tennis shot you’ve never seen before

The end has come for the great Roger Federer. The 41-year-old tennis legend recently announced his retirement, and on Friday, he took the court for one final time as he teamed up with arch-rival and good friend Rafael Nadal in the Men’s Doubles division of the Laver Cup. It was an emotional moment for the entire tennis world, but for his part, Federer made sure to bring his whole bag of tricks for one last time.

Despite the fact that Federer has played over 1,500 competitive matches in what has been a decorated 24-year career, it is clear that he still has a few tricks up his sleeve. On Friday, he pulled one out that we’ve all never seen before (h/t Laver Cup on Twitter):

It’s hard to explain how Roger got that one over the net, but he somehow did. The spin on the ball is pretty insane and the difficulty level of that shot is simply overwhelming. The mere audacity to even attempt this type of return is mind-blowing. Then again, you cannot expect anything less from the one and only Roger Federer.

Just last week, the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced that he plans to hang it up after his appearance in the Laver Cup in London. Unsurprisingly, Federer got emotional in his retirement announcement as he described his journey over the past few years. According to Roger, injuries and surgeries have held him back and he has now recognized his body’s “capabilities and limits.” After a lot of contemplation, he came to the conclusion that “now I must recognize when its time to end my competitive career.”

It’s been quite a ride, Roger. Thank you for everything.