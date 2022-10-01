Genshin Impact: Layla Skills, Materials, Talents, and More

Layla was revealed through HoYoverse official accounts last week and is set to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 3.2. Read on for her skills, talents, materials, and more here.

Her ascension stat is Bonus HP%, granting up to 24% on her final ascension. She is a 4-star Cryo Sword character. Her Constellation is called Luscinia.

All of the information below were datamined and were not released officially. These are all subject to changes and might not represent Layla exactly on her eventual release.

She is a source of shielding, and scales mostly with Max HP%. While the role of Cryo shielder is currently monopolized by Diona, the introduction of Layla might offer more flexibility in regard to team composition that require a defensive character. Her first Constellation upgrade also allows her to generate a shield for nearby party members, albeit for a lessened absorption amount. However, another role that Diona takes up is as a Cryo Battery. There is not enough information on Layla’s Particle Generation to determine if she can also match Diona in this aspect.

Layla’s voice actors, birthdate, title, and occupation are all currently unknown.

Layla is speculated to be a featured 4-star character on the banner of the Dendro Archon Nahida on the first phase of Version 3.2. Note that this is not official information and might be inaccurate. To read more about Nahida, check out our article on her skills, talents, and more here.

Layla Ascension Materials

To fully level up Layla from level 1 to level 90, these are all the materials she needs. All drops are farmable as of Version 3.1.

168 Nilotpala Lotus

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Wolf of the North Challenge, Cryo Regisvine, and Cryo Hypostasis): 1 Shivada Jade Sliver 9 Shivada Jade Fragment 9 Shivada Jade Chunk 9 Shivada Jade Gemstone

Samachurl drops: 18 Divining Scroll 30 Sealed Scroll 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Aeonblight Drake drops: 46 Perpetual Caliber

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Layla Talent Materials

Each of Layla’s three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. All of these materials can be obtained as of Version 3.1 apart from the drop from Shouki no Kami, a new Weekly Boss that will be introduced in Version 3.2.

Samachurl drops: 6 Divining Scroll 22 Sealed Scroll 31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Ingenuity 21 Guide to Ingenuity 38 Philosophies of Ingenuity

Shouki no Kami Weekly Boss Drops: 6 [Unknown]

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Layla Skills

Normal Attack: Sword of the Radiant Path

Normal Attack

Performs up to 3 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Nights of Normal Focus

Puts forth a shield known as the Curtain of Slumber, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. The Curtain of Slumber’s DMG Absorption is based on Layla’s Max HP and absorbs Cryo DMG with 250% effectiveness.

Night Stars and Shooting Stars

While the Curtain of Slumber is active, it will create 1 Night Star that will be attached to it every 1.5s. When a character protected by this shield uses an Elemental Skill, 2 Night Stars will be created. Night Stars can be created once every 0.3s in this way.

A maximum of 4 Night Stars can be accumulated at any one time.

Once the Curtain of Slumber has accumulated 4 Night Stars and there are opponents nearby, these Night Stars will transform into homing Shooting Stars that will be fired off in sequence, dealing Cryo DMG to any opponents hit.

If the Curtain of Slumber’s duration ends or it is destroyed, the Night Stars will disappear. If they are already being fired off as Shooting Stars, these Shooting Stars will last until this wave of shots ends.

New Night Stars cannot be created until the previous wave of Shooting Stars has been fired completely.

“She and I are like two master artisans who have never met, yet who sit at the same cushioned seat, embroidering the same dream-flower.”

The shield absorbs (10.8% Max HP + 1040.01) at level 1, (19.44% Max HP + 2288.19) at level 10, and (25.65% Max HP + 3285) at level 15. This shield lasts for 12 seconds.

The cooldown of this ability is currently unknown.

Elemental Burst: Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker

Unleashes a Celestial Dreamsphere that constantly fires Starlight Slugs at opponents within its AoE, dealing Cryo DMG.

When a Starlight Slug hits, it will generate 1 Night Star for nearby Curtains of Slumber. Each Curtain of Slumber can gain 1 Night Star this way every 0.5s.

“Sleep now, sleep now; and may many destinies be revealed before your slumbering eyes, within your star-paved dreams.”

The Starlight Slug each deals 7.05% Max HP at level 1, 12.69% Max HP at level 10, and 16.74% Max HP at level 15. The Celestral Dreamsphere itself lasts for 12 seconds.

Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker is on a 15 second cooldown and costs 60 Energy.

Layla Passive Talents

Talent for Daily Life

When Layla crafts Character Talent Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Like Nascent Light

While the Curtain of Slumber is active, the Deep Sleep effect will activate each time the Curtain gains a Night Star: The Shield Strength of a character under the effect of the Curtain of Slumber increases by 6%. This effect can have a maximum of 4 stacks and persists until the Curtain of Slumber disappears.



Sweet Slumber Undisturbed

The DMG dealt by the Shooting Stars fired by Nights of Formal Focus is increased by 1.5% of Layla’s Max HP.

Layla Constellations

Fortress of Fantasy

The Shield Absorption of the Curtain of Slumber generated by Nights of Formal Focus is increased by 20%.

Additionally, when unleashing Nights of Formal Focus, she will generate a shield for any nearby party members who are not being protected by a Curtain of Slumber. This shield will have 35% of the absorption of a Curtain of Slumber, will last for 12s, and will absorb Cryo DMG with 250% effectiveness.

Light’s Remit

When Shooting Stars from Nights of Formal Focus strike opponents, they will each restore 1 Energy to Layla. Each Shooting Star can restore Energy to her in this manner once.

Secrets of the Night

Increases the Level of Nights of Formal Focus by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Starry Illumination

When Nights of Formal Focus starts to fire off Shooting Stars, it will grant all nearby party members the Open Mind effect, causing their Normal and Charged Attack DMG to increase based on 5% of Layla’s Max HP.

Open Mind can last up to 3s and will be removed 0.1s after dealing Normal or Charged Attack DMG.

Stream of Consciousness

Increases the Level of Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Radiant Soulfire

Shooting Stars from Nights of Formal Focus deal 40% increased DMG, and Starlight Slugs from Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker deal 40% increased DMG.

Additionally, the interval between the creation of Night Stars via Nights of Formal Focus is decreased by 20%.

Other Layla Details

Layla’s Signature Dish is called Extravagant Slumber, made by cooking Rose Custard with Layla.

Effect: Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.

Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s. Description: Layla’s specialty. The scattered nuts are like stars dotted in the deep and quiet night sky. Just for one bite, your body and mind after all day’s work suddenly felt relaxed and peaceful. After telling Layla how you felt, she showed a mixed expression of joy and regret — “T—that’s great! Ah, if only it could work for me too.”

Her outfit is named “Dreaming Star.”