Genshin Impact: Nahida Skills, Materials, Talents, and More

Nahida, also known as the Dendro Archon Kusanali, was announced to be playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.2. Read on for her skills, talents, materials, and more here.

Her Ascension Stat is Elemental Mastery, earning up to 115 Bonus EM at level 90. She is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst.

Nahida Ascension Materials

To fully level up Nahida from level 1 to level 90, these are all the materials she needs. All drops are farmable as of Version 3.1, aside from the Quelled Creeper which will be dropped by the Dendro Hypostasis set to release on Genshin Impact Version 3.2.

168 Kalpalata Lotus

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostasis): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 9 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Fungi drops: 18 Fungal Spores 30 Luminescent Pollen 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Dendro Hypostasis drops: 46 Quelled Creeper

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Nahida Talent Materials

Each of Nahida’s three battle talents require the following materials to be ascended to level 10. All of these materials can be obtained as of Version 3.1 apart from the drops from Shouki no Kami, which is a new Weekly Boss releasing in Version 3.2.

Fungi drops: 6 Fungal Spores 22 Luminescent Pollen 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Ingenuity 21 Guide to Ingenuity 38 Philosophies of Ingenuity

Shouki no Kami Weekly Boss Drops: 6 [Unknown]

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Nahida Skills

Normal Attack: Form

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 attacks that deal Dendro DMG.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Calling upon the might of Dendro, Nahida plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Dendro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill: All Schemes to Know

Sends forth karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro DMG and marking opponents hit with the Seed of Skandha.

When held, this skill will trigger differently.

Hold

Enters Aiming Mode, which will allow you to select a limited number of opponents within a limited area. When Aiming Mode ends, this skill deals Dendro DMG to these opponents and marks them with the Seed of Skandha.

Aiming Mode will last up to 5s and can select a maximum of 8 opponents.

Seed of Skandha

Opponents who have been marked by the Seed of Skandha will be linked to one another up till a certain distance.

After you trigger Elemental Reactions on opponents who are thusly linked together and when they take DMG from Dendro Cores (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom DMG), Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification on this opponent and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro DMG based on her ATK and Elemental Mastery.

You can trigger at most 1 Tri-Karma Purification within a short period of time.

“Lo, the god of grass and trees shines her ultimate truth into the void, illuminating the origin and destruction of the three karmas.”

The Seed of Skandha mark lasts for 20 seconds. On tap, the skill will go on a 5 second cooldown, and 6 seconds when held. The damage from Tri-Karma Purification goes from (103.2% ATK + 206.4% Elemental Mastery) at level 1 to (245.1% ATK + 490.2% Elemental Mastery) at level 15. The interval between Tri-Karma Purification triggers is 1.9 seconds.

Elemental Burst: Illusory Heart

Manifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya.

When the Shrine of Maya field is unleashed, the following effects will be separately unleashed based on the Elemental Types present within the party.

Pyro: While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the DMG dealt by Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” is increased.

Electro: While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” is decreased.

Hydro: The Shrine of Maya’s duration is increased.

If there are at least 2 party members of the aforementioned Elemental Types present when the field is deployed, the aforementioned effects will be increased further.

“Perhaps all that dwell under the bowers of trees are naught but a fleeting upside-down dream in the eyes of the God of Wisdom.”

The base duration of the Shrine of Maya is 15 seconds, and Illusory Heart is on a 13.5 second cooldown with a 50 Energy Cost.

The DMG bonus granted by having Pyro party members are as follows:

Level 1 (1 Pyro Character/2+ Pyro Characters): 11.12% / 16.72%

Level 10 (1 Pyro Character/2+ Pyro Characters): 20.02% / 30.1%

Level 15 (1 Pyro Character/2+ Pyro Characters): 26.41% / 39.71%

The CD Decrease granted by having Electro party members are as follows:

Level 1 (1 Electro Character/2+ Electro Characters): 0.17s / 0.25s

Level 10 (1 Electro Character/2+ Electro Characters): 0.3s / 0.45s

Level 15 (1 Electro Character/2+ Electro Characters): 0.4s / 0.59s

The Duration Extension granted by having Hydro party members are as follows:

Level 1 (1 Hydro Character/2+ Hydro Characters): 2.22s / 3.34s

Level 10 (1 Hydro Character/2+ Hydro Characters): 4s / 6.01s

Level 15 (1 Hydro Character/2+ Hydro Characters): 5.28s / 7.92s

Nahida Passive Talents

On All Things Meditated

Nahida can use All Schemes to Know to interact with some harvestable items within a fixed AoE.

This skill may even have some other effects…

Compassion Illuminated

When unleashing Illusory Heart, the Shrine of Maya will gain the following effects: The Elemental Mastery of the active character within the field will be increased by 20% of the Elemental Mastery of the party member with the highest Elemental Mastery. You can gain a maximum of 200 Elemental Mastery in this manner.



Awakening Elucidated

Each point of Nahida’s Elemental Mastery beyond 200 will grant 0.1% Bonus DMG and 0.03% CRIT Rate to Tri-Karma Purification from All Schemes to Know

A maximum of 80% Bonus DMG and 24% CRIT Rate can be granted to Tri-Karma Purification in this manner.

Nahida Constellations

Nahida’s Astrolabe name is Domina Sophia. This pertains to her identity as the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, the land of Wisdom.

The Seed of Stored Knowledge

When the Shrine of Maya is unleashed and the Elemental Types of the party members are being tabulated, the count will add 1 to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively.

The Root of All Fullness

Opponents that are marked by Nahida’s own Seed of Skandha will be affected by the following effects: Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon Reaction DMG can score CRIT Hits. CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG are fixed at 20% and 100% respectively. Within 8s of being affected by Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, DEF is decreased by 30%.



The Shoot of Conscious Attainment

Increases the Level of All Schemes to Know by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Stem of Manifest Inference

When 1/2/3/(4 or more) nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know‘s Seeds of Skandha, Nahida’s Elemental Mastery will be increased by 100/120/140/160.

The Leaves of Enlightening Speech

Increases the Level of Illusory Heart by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Fruit of Reason’s Culmination

When Nahida hits an opponent linked by All Schemes to Know‘s Seeds of Skandha with Normal or Charged Attacks after unleashing Illusory Heart, she will use Karmic Oblivion on this opponent and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro DMG based on 200% of Nahida’s ATK and 400% of her Elemental Mastery.

DMG dealt by Karmic Oblivion is considered Elemental Skill DMG and can be triggered once every 0.2s.

This effect can last up to 10s and will be removed after Nahida has unleashed 6 instances of Karmic Oblivion.

Other Nahida Details

Nahida’s special dish is called Halvamazd, made by cooking Candied Ajilenakh Nut with her.

Effect: Increases all party members’ DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Increases all party members’ DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Description: Nahida’s specialty. It is said that “mazd” means “wisdom” in Sumeru, and such delicate “wisdom” is simply irresistible. There is a gentle smile in Nahida’s eyes: “The sea anemone has helped the little fish and witnessed its growth, so it’s only natural for the little fish to give something back.”

The Dendro Archon’s outfit is called “For All Knowledge, a Verse.”