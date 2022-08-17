Gaming
LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs: Teams, Brackets, Format Explained
The best of South Korea clash in the LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs, in hopes to have the chance to win the Worlds trophy back to their home country.
LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs
Championship Points
Teams are granted points based on their placements in this year’s Spring and Summer Split. This is used to determine the seeding and to break ties, should they occur.
Qualified Teams
These are the teams that qualified for the LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs, in order of their seed:
Gen.G Esports
- Top: Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon
- Jungle: Han “Peanut” Wang-ho
- Jungle: Ko “YoungJae” Yeong-jae
- Mid: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
- Bot: Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
- Support: Son “Lehends” Si-woo
T1
- Top: Choi “Zeus” Woo-je
- Jungle: Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon
- Mid: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Bot: Lee “gumayusi” Min-hyeong
- Support: Ryu “Keria” Min-seok
DAMWON Gaming
- Top: Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon
- Jungle: Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Mid: Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Bot: Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil
- Support: Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu
SANDBOX Gaming
- Top: Kim “Dove” Jae-yeon
- Jungle: Kim “Closer” Dong-beom
- Mid: Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyeon
- Bot: Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan
- Support: Kim “Kael” Jin-hong
KT Rolster
- Top: Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee
- Jungle: Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan
- Mid: Lee “Vicla” Dae-kwang
- Bot: Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram
- Support: Kim “Life” Jeong-min
DRX
- Top: Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon
- Jungle: Hon “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon
- Mid: Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo
- Bot: Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu
- Support: Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee
LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs Bracket and Format
The LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs is a single elimination bracket with six teams. All matches played are best-of-fives. The winner guarantees a slot in the upcoming World Championship 2022. The remaining three slots will be taken up by one LCK team that will qualify through Championship Points, and two teams that have to go through the regional finals.
LCK is the only one out of the four major regions (China’s LPL, NA’s LCS, EU’s LEC) to feature a single elimination bracket.
The top two seeds, Gen.G and T1, both begin in the Semi-Finals. As the first seed, Gen.G can choose which of the Quarterfinals winners they will face. T1 will go against the remaining team.
LSB vs DRX is the first match in the quarterfinals, followed by DK vs KT.
The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click right here.