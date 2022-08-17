LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs: Teams, Brackets, Format Explained

The best of South Korea clash in the LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs, in hopes to have the chance to win the Worlds trophy back to their home country.

LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs

Championship Points

Teams are granted points based on their placements in this year’s Spring and Summer Split. This is used to determine the seeding and to break ties, should they occur.

Qualified Teams

These are the teams that qualified for the LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs, in order of their seed:

Gen.G Esports

Top: Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon

Jungle: Han “Peanut” Wang-ho

Jungle: Ko “YoungJae” Yeong-jae

Mid: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Bot: Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Support: Son “Lehends” Si-woo

T1

Top: Choi “Zeus” Woo-je

Jungle: Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon

Mid: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Bot: Lee “gumayusi” Min-hyeong

Support: Ryu “Keria” Min-seok

DAMWON Gaming

Top: Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Jungle: Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Mid: Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Bot: Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil

Support: Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu

SANDBOX Gaming

Top: Kim “Dove” Jae-yeon

Jungle: Kim “Closer” Dong-beom

Mid: Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyeon

Bot: Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan

Support: Kim “Kael” Jin-hong

KT Rolster

Top: Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Jungle: Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan

Mid: Lee “Vicla” Dae-kwang

Bot: Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram

Support: Kim “Life” Jeong-min

DRX

Top: Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon

Jungle: Hon “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon

Mid: Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo

Bot: Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Support: Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs Bracket and Format

The LCK Summer 2022 Playoffs is a single elimination bracket with six teams. All matches played are best-of-fives. The winner guarantees a slot in the upcoming World Championship 2022. The remaining three slots will be taken up by one LCK team that will qualify through Championship Points, and two teams that have to go through the regional finals.

LCK is the only one out of the four major regions (China’s LPL, NA’s LCS, EU’s LEC) to feature a single elimination bracket.

The top two seeds, Gen.G and T1, both begin in the Semi-Finals. As the first seed, Gen.G can choose which of the Quarterfinals winners they will face. T1 will go against the remaining team.

LSB vs DRX is the first match in the quarterfinals, followed by DK vs KT.

The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com.