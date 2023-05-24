Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Western Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have belonged solely to the Vegas Golden Knights. They now have a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Stars following a Game 3 victory on Tuesday night, one that made plenty of headlines. Stars center Max Domi had a few run-ins during the game but has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for Slashing on Golden Knights wing Mark Stone, per NHL Player Safety.

‘Dallas’ Max Domi has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing against Vegas’ Mark Stone.’

It was a busy night for Max Domi, and not in a good way. He received penalties for roughing, cross-checking, and misconduct penalty for an incident with Nicolas Hague but wasn’t penalized at the moment for slashing.

Here's the Max Domi slash on Mark Stone

This was somewhat forgotten due to the other antics by Domi and the Stars. This is also Domi’s third fine in his career, with the first coming in 2016 as a member of the Arizona Coyotes and the other in 2021 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $5,000 is the maximum fine allowed under the CBA.

Max Domi cross-checked Nicolas Hague hard into the boards

The altercation between Domi and Hague was something, although Jaime Benn’s cross-check has been all the discussion. Fans threw stuff onto the ice during the game, causing a delay and prompting an apology from the organization as things unravel quickly in Dallas.

A ridiculously dirty cross check to the neck from the Dallas Stars captain, Jamie Benn, cost his team the game and likely the series. He declined to speak to the media after the game. Yikes! I doubt he plays Game 4.

There will be plenty of things going down before Game 4 takes place on Thursday night. With Jaime Benn potentially facing a suspension, Max Domi will be needed even more in a must-win game.