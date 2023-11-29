100 Thieves League of Legends reveal their LCS 2024 roster, focusing on young, homegrown talent to challenge the region's best.

The 100 Thieves League of Legends team for the LCS 2024 season has been revealed, and their roster focusing on young local talent has been turning heads this offseason.

100 Thieves LCS 2024 Roster

The 100T League of Legends lineup for LCS Spring 2024 is as follows:

Head Coach: Goldenglue

Top: Sniper

Jungle: River

Mid: Quid

Bot: Meech

Support: Eyla

Sniper (Top Lane)

Rayan “Sniper” Shoura, the 17-year-old top laner better known as “General Sniper”, is a promising talent from 100 Thieves’ own ranks. He joined the organization in late 2021 under 100 Thieves Next shortly after he turned 15. With this roster, they started off their season with a 17-game win streak. Sniper eventually made his way to 100 Thieves Challengers where he and the team finished 3rd place in the NALCS Spring 2023 season. It's also worthy of note that Sniper is the brother of Omran “V1per” Shoura, who also played top lane for orgs such as FlyQuest and Dignitas.

River (Jungle)

Kim “River” Dong-woo will be the jungler for 100 Thieves. Most of his career achievements were made during his two-year tenure with PSG Talon, which included several PCS championships and international appearances, with his highest finish being a semi-final exit during the Mid-Season Invitational 2021. Moving over to the LCS, he spent a relatively uneventful time in Dignitas before moving to Golden Guardians, where he spent the 2023 seasons. With Golden Guardians, River was unable to lift the trophy as they finished 2nd in Spring and 4th in Summer.

Quid (Mid Lane)

In the mid lane, 19-year-old Lim “Quid” Hyeon-seung is set to continue his journey with 100 Thieves. While he's had a rocky stay in the LCS and was rarely in the conversation for best mids in the region, matching him up with a Korean jungler may improve synergy and performance.

Meech (AD Carry)

Brandon “Meech” Choi, the AD Carry, is gearing up for his LCS debut after an impressive performance in the Challenger League with Disguised, where he contributed significantly to the team's NACL Summer Championship win. It's not all unfamiliar territory for Meech, as he's transferring with his DSG coach. Meech has caught the eye of analysts and fans, who surely cannot wait to see how he measures up with the region's best.

Eyla (Support)

Bill “Eyla” Nguyen joins as support as he transfers from Evil Geniuses. Before EG, most of his LCS career has been with FlyQuest, where his highest finish was 3rd in the LCS Spring 2023 season. Eyla has also not been remarkable in the past few seasons but matched with Meech, there is high potential for this botlane pair to be a contender this season.

Goldenglue (Head Coach)

Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer joins 100 Thieves as the head coach for the LCS 2024 season, bringing a wealth of experience from his former role as a mid-lanyer for prominent teams like Cloud9, Team Liquid, Golden Guardians, and Evil Geniuses. Transitioning into coaching, Goldenglue achieved success with 100 Thieves Academy, winning the LCS Proving Grounds 2021 Summer, and later clinching the NACL Summer Split with Disguised.