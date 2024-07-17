League of Legends (LoL) Patch 14.14 introduces new runes and items, removes some keystones and items, and rebalances even more. Here are the patch notes for LoL Patch 14.14.

League of Legends Patch 14.14 Notes

Cyber Cat Yuumi, Battle Bat Xayah, Battle Bunny Aurora, Battle Dove Seraphine, Primordian Rek'Sai, Primordian Bel'Veth, Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, and Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi will be available July 17, 2024 at 19:00 UTC.

For a quick summary, other than the usual champion nerfs and buffs, this patch will introduce the all-new PvE game mode: Swarm| Operation: Anima Squad.

Swarm will begin on July 17, 2024 (3:00 PM UTC for EUW, EUN, RU, MEA and TR regions, 6:00 PM UTC for all other regions), and will run until August 19, 2024.

Before heading into the patch notes themselves, there are two important announcements for patch 14.14. The first is that the Hall of Legends event will be extended by another patch. That means players have until July 29, 2024 to finish the battle pass.

The second is that Patch 14.14 introduces Aurora to the game. She will be available for purchase on July 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM UTC.

LoL 14.14 Champion Buffs, Nerfs, and Adjustments

Aphelios

Q – Binding Eclipse (Purple Gun)

Damage: 50-110 (based on level) (+26-35% (based on level) bonus AD) ⇒ 50-140 (based on level) (+32-50% (based on level) bonus AD)

Q – Sentry (White Gun)

Damage: 31-100 (based on level) (+40-60% (based on level) bonus AD) ⇒ 35-125 (based on level) (+42-60% (based on level) bonus AD)

Q – Onslaught (Red Gun)

Damage: 10-40 (based on level) (+20-35% (based on level) bonus AD) ⇒ 10-40 (based on level) (+22-40% (based on level) bonus AD)

Aurelion Sol

Base Stats

Base AD: 55 ⇒ 58

Q – Breath of Light

Initial Mana Cost: 7.5/8.75/10/11.25/12.5 ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50 (Note: After paying the initial cost, additional sustained mana cost is triggered.)

Sustained Mana Cost: Every 0.5 seconds, starting 0.5 seconds into the channel ⇒ Every 0.25 seconds, starting 1.25 seconds into the channel

Mana Cost during W: This mana cost adjustment is unchanged while using Breath of Light during W.

W – Astral Flight

Range: 1200 (+7.5 per Stardust) ⇒ 1500/1600/1700/1800/1900 (+7.5 per Stardust)

E – Singularity

Mana Cost: 80/85/90/95/100 ⇒ 80 at all ranks

Movement Speed Debuff: Non-champions are slowed to 0 movement speed ⇒ Lane Minions and Jungle Monsters are slowed to 0 movement speed

R – Falling Star/The Skies Descend

Falling Star Damage: 150/250/350 (+65% AP) ⇒ 150/250/350 (+75% AP)

The Skies Descend: Deals 125% of Falling Star's damage

The Skies Descend Shockwave Damage: 100% of Falling Star's damage ⇒ 90% of Falling Star's damage

Bel'Veth

Base Stats

Attack Range: 175 ⇒ 150

R – Endless Banquet

Bonus Attack Range: 50 ⇒ 75

Brand

E – Conflagration

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

Magic Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+60% AP) ⇒ 55/80/105/130/155 (+60% AP)

Cho'Gath

Q – Rupture

Magic Damage: 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP) ⇒ 80/145/210/275/340 (+100% AP)

E – Vorpal Spikes

Magic Damage: 22/37/52/67/82 (+30% AP) (+3% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+30% AP) (+3% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health)

Corki

Recommendations

Recommended Skill Order: Corki's recommended skill order for mid lane has been updated to now suggest maxing Q first.

Base Stats

Base Health: 640 ⇒ 610

Fiddlesticks

Q – Terrify

Terrify is now blocked by Yasuo's Wind Wall, Braum's Unbreakable, and Samira's Blade Whirl.

Hecarim

Base Stats

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 106

W – Spirit of Dread

Duration: 5 ⇒ 4 seconds

Healing: 20%, halved to 10% for damage dealt by allies ⇒ 25%, halved to 12.5% for damage dealt by allies

Cooldown: 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 ⇒ 14 seconds at all ranks

E – Devastating Charge

Cooldown: 18 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 20/19/18/17/16 seconds

Irelia

Base Stats

AD Growth: 4 ⇒ 3.5

Passive – Ionian Fervor

Attack Speed: 7.5/13.75/20% (levels 1/7/13) ⇒ 7.5-25% (levels 1-18)

R – Vanguard's Edge

Bladesurge Cooldown Reduction: 0.5/1.5/2.5 ⇒ 0.5/1/1.5 seconds

Jax

E – Counter Strike

Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 ⇒ 17/15/13/11/9 seconds

Jayce

Q – Shock Blast

Physical Damage: 55/110/165/220/275/330 (+120% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/115/170/225/280/335 (+125% bonus AD)

Kindred

Q – Dance of Arrows

Bonus Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 30%

Magic Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+75% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+65% bonus AD)

Lillia

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Healing Effectiveness vs Champions: 100% for the first, reduced to 33% for successive champions ⇒ 100% for the first, reduced to 15% for successive champions

E – Swirlseed

Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP)

Milio

Passive – Fired Up!

Damage: 15% of ally's AD, followed by 15-50 (based on level) (+20% of Milio's AP) burn damage over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 7/11/15% (levels 1/6/9) of ally's AD, followed by 10-50 (based on level) (+20% of Milio's AP) burn damage over 1.5 seconds

Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick

Cooldown: 12 ⇒ 10 seconds

Range: 1000 ⇒ 1200

NEW: Hitting at least one enemy champion with Ultra Mega Fire Kick refunds 50% of its mana cost.

W – Cozy Campfire

Recast Range: 700 ⇒ 3000 units

NEW: Cozy Campfire is slower when following targets that are more than 2500 units from Milio.

E – Warm Hugs

Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (30% AP) ⇒ 45/75/105/135/165 (+45% AP)

Nidalee

W – Pounce

Magic Damage: 60/110/160/210 (+30% AP) ⇒ 55/100/145/190 (+50% Bonus AD) (+30% AP)

E – Swipe

Magic Damage: 80/140/200/260 (+40% Bonus AD) (+45% AP) ⇒ 70/130/190/250 (+70% Bonus AD) (+40% AP)

Rumble

Q – Flamespitter

Total Magic Damage: 125/140/155/170/185 (+110% AP) (+ 6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% AP) (+ 6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health)

Minion Damage Modifier: 55/60/65/70/75% ⇒ 70% at all ranks

REMOVED: Flame Spitter no longer prevents minions from dying to other minions if they would die to one more tick of Flame Spitter.

NEW: Flame Spitter now deals 1 bonus tick of damage (ability duration permitting) if it would kill a lane minion.

Sion

W – Soul Furnace

Magic Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+10/11/12/13/14% target's max HP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+14% target's max HP)

Smolder

Q – Super Scorcher Breath

Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+100% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60 (+100% AD) (+15% AP)

Tristana

Base Stats

Base Mana: 250 ⇒ 300

Q – Rapid Fire

Mana Cost: 0 ⇒ 50

Attack Speed: 65/80/95/110/125% ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110%

W – Rocket Jump

Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 50

Zed

Q – Razor Shuriken

Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+110% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220 (+110% bonus AD)

E – Shadow Slash

Cooldown Reduction per Enemy Champion Hit: 2 ⇒ 3 seconds

Zyra

Passive – Garden of Thorns

Plant Damage: 16-84 (based on level) (+18% AP) ⇒ 15-75 (based on level) (+20% AP)

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 60-100 (based on level) ⇒ 50-100 (based on level)

Updated the tooltip and cooldown display to more accurately align with seed spawn times

LoL 14.14 Item Changes

Warmog's Armor

Warmog's Heart Health Requirement: 1300 ⇒ 1500 bonus health

LoL 14.14 Rune Changes

Absorb Life

Healing: 2-20 (linear scaling) ⇒ 1-23 (following base stat progression) ( Note: This is a nerf levels 1-12 and a buff levels 13-18.)

loL 14.14 ARAM Changes

Champions

Lulu: Shielding Done: 105% ⇒ 100%; Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%

Thresh: Damage Taken: 100% ⇒ 105%

Viego: Damage Taken: 95% ⇒ 100%

Zeri: Damage Taken: 90% ⇒ 100%

Bugfixes

Updated all Starter item's tooltips and removed “This item counts as a Legendary item.”

LoL 14.14 Arena Changes

Augments

Feel the Burn

Cooldown: 60 ⇒ 40 seconds

Phenomenal Evil

Ability Power per Stack: 1 ⇒ 2

Snowball Fight!

Cooldown: 15 ⇒ 8 seconds

The Brutalizer

Lethality: 10 ⇒ 5

Champions

Alistar

Q Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 ⇒ 17/16/15/14/13

R Damage Reduction: 55/65/75% ⇒ 50/60/70%

Brand

W Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230 (+ 50% AP)

R Magic Damage Per Hit: 100/175/250 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200 (+ 20% AP)

Garen

Q Silence Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second

Hecarim

W Total AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 120%

R AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 130%

Irelia

E AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 100%

R AP Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%

Ivern

Q Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 ⇒ 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

E Magic Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 (+ 70% AP) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 80% AP)

Kennen

W AD Ratio: 80/90/100/110/120% bonus AD ⇒ 110/120/130/140/150% bonus AD

Kog'Maw

E AP Ratio: 90% ⇒ 100%

R Minimum Damage AP Ratio: 45% ⇒ 55%

Master Yi

E Bonus True Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+ 30% bonus AD) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+ 20% bonus AD)

Naafiri

Packmate Ratio: 6% bonus AD ⇒ 5% bonus AD

Q Initial Physical Damage: 45/57.5/70/82.5/95 (+ 25% bonus AD) ⇒ 35/45/55/65/75 (+ 20% bonus AD)

Q Total Bleed Ratio: 100% bonus AD ⇒ 80% bonus AD

Neeko

W Magic Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 70% AP)

Nidalee

E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 80% bonus AD ⇒ 100% bonus AD

Orianna

Health Growth: 110 ⇒ 125

Passive AP Ratio: 15% ⇒ 25%

R Cooldown: 110/95/80 ⇒ 60/50/40 seconds

Pantheon

W AP Ratio: 1.5% per 100 AP ⇒ 2% per 100 AP

R AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 150%

Pyke

Damage Store Near One Enemy: 60% ⇒ 30%

Damage Store Near Multiple Enemies: 120% ⇒ 60%

Shaco

W AP Ratio: 12% ⇒ 8%

W Single Target AP Ratio: 18% ⇒ 14%

E Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 80% bonus AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 80% bonus AD) (+ 50% AP)

Swain

R Heal Per Second: 10/20/30 (+ 18% AP) ⇒ 10/15/20 (+ 18% AP)

R Damage Per Second: 20/30/40 (+ 10% AP) ⇒ 15/20/25 (+ 10% AP)

Thresh

Q Cooldown: 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Q Magic Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200/250/300 (+ 130% AP)

E Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 70% AP) ⇒ 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 90% AP)

Twitch

Health Growth: 80 ⇒ 104

E Physical Damage Per Stack: 15/20/25/30/35 (+ 35% bonus AD) ⇒ 15/20/25/30/35 (+ 40% bonus AD)

R Bonus Attack Damage: 30/40/50 ⇒ 30/45/60

Yorick

Ghoul Attack Damage Ratio: 20% AD ⇒ 15% AD

Q Heal: 10-68 (+ 4/5/6/7/8% missing health) ⇒ 10-68 (+ 3/4/5/6/7% missing health)

Zed

Q Physical Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+ 115% bonus AD) ⇒ 70/110/150/180/210 (+ 110% bonus AD)

Items

Duskblade of Draktharr

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Lethality: 22 ⇒ 20

Gargoyle's Stoneplate

Armor: 75 ⇒ 65

Magic Resistance: 75 ⇒ 65

Prowler's Claw

Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Lethality: 22 ⇒ 20

LoL 14.14 Bugfixes and QoL Changes

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused Swain's Demonic Ascension (R) damage and healing to calculate incorrectly

Fixed a bug that caused Pyke's Gift of the Drowned Ones (P) to calculate stored damage incorrectly when multiple enemies are near him

Fixed a bug that caused Alistar's Unbreakable Will (R) to grant excess damage reduction

Fixed a bug that caused Pantheon's Shield Vault (W) to deal less damage than intended

Fixed a bug that caused Kog'Maw's Void Ooze (E) to deal less damage than intended

Fixed a bug that caused Thresh's Flay (E) to deal less damage than intended

Fixed a bug with Prowler's Claw tooltip displaying inaccurate information

Fixed a bug with Duskblade of Draktharr tooltip displaying inaccurate information

Fixed a bug with Statikk Shiv's energy system cooldown

Fixed a bug with Spectral Cutlass being used by Lee Sin in the preparation phase and leaving him in a combat state

Fixed a bug with Big Brain's shield amount being increased by Master of Duality during the preparation phase

Fixed an issue with old Summoner names being used for Top Ranked Arena players in the Ranked tab

Fixed a bug with Feel the Burn's Grievous Wounds not granting reduced healing

Fixed a bug with Lee Sin's Sonic Wave (Q1) not being affected by Skilled Sniper

Fixed a bug with Cruelty Passive triggering multiple times for certain grounded effects

Fixed a bug with Anathema's Chains granting excess reduced damage taken from the nemesis

Fixed a bug with Shurelya's Battlesong active granting an incorrect amount of movement speed

Fixed a bug with Locket of the Iron Solari's tracker not working

Fixed a bug with Terminus' tracker not working

Fixed a bug with Cruelty's tracker not working

Fixed a bug with Hellfire Hatchet's Anvil Card displaying incorrect information

Fixed a bug with Sion's Glory in Death (P) remaining active heading into the planning phase

Fixed a bug with Ok Boomerang dealing lethal damage to a champion being revived by Nesting Doll

Fixed a bug with champions flying off the map when getting knocked up prior to taking a Hexgate

Fixed a bug with Hecarim's Rampage (Q) and Devastating Charge (E) tooltips displaying incorrect values

Fixed a bug with Pyke's Your Cut not being usable during Item Purchase or Augment Select rounds

That's all for the patch notes for LoL Version 14.14, including information about changes to champions, runes, items, and more. An in-depth explanation of each change can be found on the official website.

