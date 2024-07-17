League of Legends (LoL) Patch 14.14 introduces new runes and items, removes some keystones and items, and rebalances even more. Here are the patch notes for LoL Patch 14.14.
League of Legends Patch 14.14 Notes
Cyber Cat Yuumi, Battle Bat Xayah, Battle Bunny Aurora, Battle Dove Seraphine, Primordian Rek'Sai, Primordian Bel'Veth, Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, and Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi will be available July 17, 2024 at 19:00 UTC.
For a quick summary, other than the usual champion nerfs and buffs, this patch will introduce the all-new PvE game mode: Swarm| Operation: Anima Squad.
Swarm will begin on July 17, 2024 (3:00 PM UTC for EUW, EUN, RU, MEA and TR regions, 6:00 PM UTC for all other regions), and will run until August 19, 2024.
Before heading into the patch notes themselves, there are two important announcements for patch 14.14. The first is that the Hall of Legends event will be extended by another patch. That means players have until July 29, 2024 to finish the battle pass.
The second is that Patch 14.14 introduces Aurora to the game. She will be available for purchase on July 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM UTC.
LoL 14.14 Champion Buffs, Nerfs, and Adjustments
Aphelios
Q – Binding Eclipse (Purple Gun)
- Damage: 50-110 (based on level) (+26-35% (based on level) bonus AD) ⇒ 50-140 (based on level) (+32-50% (based on level) bonus AD)
Q – Sentry (White Gun)
- Damage: 31-100 (based on level) (+40-60% (based on level) bonus AD) ⇒ 35-125 (based on level) (+42-60% (based on level) bonus AD)
Q – Onslaught (Red Gun)
- Damage: 10-40 (based on level) (+20-35% (based on level) bonus AD) ⇒ 10-40 (based on level) (+22-40% (based on level) bonus AD)
Aurelion Sol
Base Stats
- Base AD: 55 ⇒ 58
Q – Breath of Light
- Initial Mana Cost: 7.5/8.75/10/11.25/12.5 ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50 (Note: After paying the initial cost, additional sustained mana cost is triggered.)
- Sustained Mana Cost: Every 0.5 seconds, starting 0.5 seconds into the channel ⇒ Every 0.25 seconds, starting 1.25 seconds into the channel
- Mana Cost during W: This mana cost adjustment is unchanged while using Breath of Light during W.
W – Astral Flight
- Range: 1200 (+7.5 per Stardust) ⇒ 1500/1600/1700/1800/1900 (+7.5 per Stardust)
E – Singularity
- Mana Cost: 80/85/90/95/100 ⇒ 80 at all ranks
- Movement Speed Debuff: Non-champions are slowed to 0 movement speed ⇒ Lane Minions and Jungle Monsters are slowed to 0 movement speed
R – Falling Star/The Skies Descend
- Falling Star Damage: 150/250/350 (+65% AP) ⇒ 150/250/350 (+75% AP)
- The Skies Descend: Deals 125% of Falling Star's damage
- The Skies Descend Shockwave Damage: 100% of Falling Star's damage ⇒ 90% of Falling Star's damage
Bel'Veth
Base Stats
- Attack Range: 175 ⇒ 150
R – Endless Banquet
- Bonus Attack Range: 50 ⇒ 75
Brand
E – Conflagration
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 13/12/11/10/9 seconds
- Magic Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+60% AP) ⇒ 55/80/105/130/155 (+60% AP)
Cho'Gath
Q – Rupture
- Magic Damage: 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP) ⇒ 80/145/210/275/340 (+100% AP)
E – Vorpal Spikes
- Magic Damage: 22/37/52/67/82 (+30% AP) (+3% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+30% AP) (+3% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health)
Corki
Recommendations
- Recommended Skill Order: Corki's recommended skill order for mid lane has been updated to now suggest maxing Q first.
Base Stats
- Base Health: 640 ⇒ 610
Fiddlesticks
Q – Terrify
- Terrify is now blocked by Yasuo's Wind Wall, Braum's Unbreakable, and Samira's Blade Whirl.
Hecarim
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 106
W – Spirit of Dread
- Duration: 5 ⇒ 4 seconds
- Healing: 20%, halved to 10% for damage dealt by allies ⇒ 25%, halved to 12.5% for damage dealt by allies
- Cooldown: 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 ⇒ 14 seconds at all ranks
E – Devastating Charge
- Cooldown: 18 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 20/19/18/17/16 seconds
Irelia
Base Stats
- AD Growth: 4 ⇒ 3.5
Passive – Ionian Fervor
- Attack Speed: 7.5/13.75/20% (levels 1/7/13) ⇒ 7.5-25% (levels 1-18)
R – Vanguard's Edge
- Bladesurge Cooldown Reduction: 0.5/1.5/2.5 ⇒ 0.5/1/1.5 seconds
Jax
E – Counter Strike
- Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 ⇒ 17/15/13/11/9 seconds
Jayce
Q – Shock Blast
- Physical Damage: 55/110/165/220/275/330 (+120% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/115/170/225/280/335 (+125% bonus AD)
Kindred
Q – Dance of Arrows
- Bonus Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Magic Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+75% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+65% bonus AD)
Lillia
Passive – Dream-Laden Bough
- Healing Effectiveness vs Champions: 100% for the first, reduced to 33% for successive champions ⇒ 100% for the first, reduced to 15% for successive champions
E – Swirlseed
- Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP)
Milio
Passive – Fired Up!
- Damage: 15% of ally's AD, followed by 15-50 (based on level) (+20% of Milio's AP) burn damage over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 7/11/15% (levels 1/6/9) of ally's AD, followed by 10-50 (based on level) (+20% of Milio's AP) burn damage over 1.5 seconds
Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick
- Cooldown: 12 ⇒ 10 seconds
- Range: 1000 ⇒ 1200
- NEW: Hitting at least one enemy champion with Ultra Mega Fire Kick refunds 50% of its mana cost.
W – Cozy Campfire
- Recast Range: 700 ⇒ 3000 units
- NEW: Cozy Campfire is slower when following targets that are more than 2500 units from Milio.
E – Warm Hugs
- Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (30% AP) ⇒ 45/75/105/135/165 (+45% AP)
Nidalee
W – Pounce
- Magic Damage: 60/110/160/210 (+30% AP) ⇒ 55/100/145/190 (+50% Bonus AD) (+30% AP)
E – Swipe
- Magic Damage: 80/140/200/260 (+40% Bonus AD) (+45% AP) ⇒ 70/130/190/250 (+70% Bonus AD) (+40% AP)
Rumble
Q – Flamespitter
- Total Magic Damage: 125/140/155/170/185 (+110% AP) (+ 6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% AP) (+ 6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health)
- Minion Damage Modifier: 55/60/65/70/75% ⇒ 70% at all ranks
- REMOVED: Flame Spitter no longer prevents minions from dying to other minions if they would die to one more tick of Flame Spitter.
- NEW: Flame Spitter now deals 1 bonus tick of damage (ability duration permitting) if it would kill a lane minion.
Sion
W – Soul Furnace
- Magic Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+10/11/12/13/14% target's max HP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+14% target's max HP)
Smolder
Q – Super Scorcher Breath
- Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+100% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60 (+100% AD) (+15% AP)
Tristana
Base Stats
- Base Mana: 250 ⇒ 300
Q – Rapid Fire
- Mana Cost: 0 ⇒ 50
- Attack Speed: 65/80/95/110/125% ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110%
W – Rocket Jump
- Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 50
Zed
Q – Razor Shuriken
- Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+110% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220 (+110% bonus AD)
E – Shadow Slash
- Cooldown Reduction per Enemy Champion Hit: 2 ⇒ 3 seconds
Zyra
Passive – Garden of Thorns
- Plant Damage: 16-84 (based on level) (+18% AP) ⇒ 15-75 (based on level) (+20% AP)
- Bonus Damage to Monsters: 60-100 (based on level) ⇒ 50-100 (based on level)
- Updated the tooltip and cooldown display to more accurately align with seed spawn times
LoL 14.14 Item Changes
Warmog's Armor
- Warmog's Heart Health Requirement: 1300 ⇒ 1500 bonus health
LoL 14.14 Rune Changes
Absorb Life
- Healing: 2-20 (linear scaling) ⇒ 1-23 (following base stat progression) ( Note: This is a nerf levels 1-12 and a buff levels 13-18.)
loL 14.14 ARAM Changes
Champions
- Lulu: Shielding Done: 105% ⇒ 100%; Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%
- Thresh: Damage Taken: 100% ⇒ 105%
- Viego: Damage Taken: 95% ⇒ 100%
- Zeri: Damage Taken: 90% ⇒ 100%
Bugfixes
- Updated all Starter item's tooltips and removed “This item counts as a Legendary item.”
LoL 14.14 Arena Changes
Augments
Feel the Burn
- Cooldown: 60 ⇒ 40 seconds
Phenomenal Evil
- Ability Power per Stack: 1 ⇒ 2
Snowball Fight!
- Cooldown: 15 ⇒ 8 seconds
The Brutalizer
- Lethality: 10 ⇒ 5
Champions
Alistar
- Q Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 ⇒ 17/16/15/14/13
- R Damage Reduction: 55/65/75% ⇒ 50/60/70%
Brand
- W Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230 (+ 50% AP)
- R Magic Damage Per Hit: 100/175/250 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200 (+ 20% AP)
Garen
- Q Silence Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second
Hecarim
- W Total AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 120%
- R AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 130%
Irelia
- E AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 100%
- R AP Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%
Ivern
- Q Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 ⇒ 14/13/12/11/10 seconds
- E Magic Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 (+ 70% AP) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 80% AP)
Kennen
- W AD Ratio: 80/90/100/110/120% bonus AD ⇒ 110/120/130/140/150% bonus AD
Kog'Maw
- E AP Ratio: 90% ⇒ 100%
- R Minimum Damage AP Ratio: 45% ⇒ 55%
Master Yi
- E Bonus True Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+ 30% bonus AD) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+ 20% bonus AD)
Naafiri
- Packmate Ratio: 6% bonus AD ⇒ 5% bonus AD
- Q Initial Physical Damage: 45/57.5/70/82.5/95 (+ 25% bonus AD) ⇒ 35/45/55/65/75 (+ 20% bonus AD)
- Q Total Bleed Ratio: 100% bonus AD ⇒ 80% bonus AD
Neeko
- W Magic Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 70% AP)
Nidalee
- E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 80% bonus AD ⇒ 100% bonus AD
Orianna
- Health Growth: 110 ⇒ 125
- Passive AP Ratio: 15% ⇒ 25%
- R Cooldown: 110/95/80 ⇒ 60/50/40 seconds
Pantheon
- W AP Ratio: 1.5% per 100 AP ⇒ 2% per 100 AP
- R AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 150%
Pyke
- Damage Store Near One Enemy: 60% ⇒ 30%
- Damage Store Near Multiple Enemies: 120% ⇒ 60%
Shaco
- W AP Ratio: 12% ⇒ 8%
- W Single Target AP Ratio: 18% ⇒ 14%
- E Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 80% bonus AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 80% bonus AD) (+ 50% AP)
Swain
- R Heal Per Second: 10/20/30 (+ 18% AP) ⇒ 10/15/20 (+ 18% AP)
- R Damage Per Second: 20/30/40 (+ 10% AP) ⇒ 15/20/25 (+ 10% AP)
Thresh
- Q Cooldown: 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
- Q Magic Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200/250/300 (+ 130% AP)
- E Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 70% AP) ⇒ 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 90% AP)
Twitch
- Health Growth: 80 ⇒ 104
- E Physical Damage Per Stack: 15/20/25/30/35 (+ 35% bonus AD) ⇒ 15/20/25/30/35 (+ 40% bonus AD)
- R Bonus Attack Damage: 30/40/50 ⇒ 30/45/60
Yorick
- Ghoul Attack Damage Ratio: 20% AD ⇒ 15% AD
- Q Heal: 10-68 (+ 4/5/6/7/8% missing health) ⇒ 10-68 (+ 3/4/5/6/7% missing health)
Zed
- Q Physical Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+ 115% bonus AD) ⇒ 70/110/150/180/210 (+ 110% bonus AD)
Items
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50
- Lethality: 22 ⇒ 20
Gargoyle's Stoneplate
- Armor: 75 ⇒ 65
- Magic Resistance: 75 ⇒ 65
Prowler's Claw
- Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60
- Lethality: 22 ⇒ 20
LoL 14.14 Bugfixes and QoL Changes
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Swain's Demonic Ascension (R) damage and healing to calculate incorrectly
- Fixed a bug that caused Pyke's Gift of the Drowned Ones (P) to calculate stored damage incorrectly when multiple enemies are near him
- Fixed a bug that caused Alistar's Unbreakable Will (R) to grant excess damage reduction
- Fixed a bug that caused Pantheon's Shield Vault (W) to deal less damage than intended
- Fixed a bug that caused Kog'Maw's Void Ooze (E) to deal less damage than intended
- Fixed a bug that caused Thresh's Flay (E) to deal less damage than intended
- Fixed a bug with Prowler's Claw tooltip displaying inaccurate information
- Fixed a bug with Duskblade of Draktharr tooltip displaying inaccurate information
- Fixed a bug with Statikk Shiv's energy system cooldown
- Fixed a bug with Spectral Cutlass being used by Lee Sin in the preparation phase and leaving him in a combat state
- Fixed a bug with Big Brain's shield amount being increased by Master of Duality during the preparation phase
- Fixed an issue with old Summoner names being used for Top Ranked Arena players in the Ranked tab
- Fixed a bug with Feel the Burn's Grievous Wounds not granting reduced healing
- Fixed a bug with Lee Sin's Sonic Wave (Q1) not being affected by Skilled Sniper
- Fixed a bug with Cruelty Passive triggering multiple times for certain grounded effects
- Fixed a bug with Anathema's Chains granting excess reduced damage taken from the nemesis
- Fixed a bug with Shurelya's Battlesong active granting an incorrect amount of movement speed
- Fixed a bug with Locket of the Iron Solari's tracker not working
- Fixed a bug with Terminus' tracker not working
- Fixed a bug with Cruelty's tracker not working
- Fixed a bug with Hellfire Hatchet's Anvil Card displaying incorrect information
- Fixed a bug with Sion's Glory in Death (P) remaining active heading into the planning phase
- Fixed a bug with Ok Boomerang dealing lethal damage to a champion being revived by Nesting Doll
- Fixed a bug with champions flying off the map when getting knocked up prior to taking a Hexgate
- Fixed a bug with Hecarim's Rampage (Q) and Devastating Charge (E) tooltips displaying incorrect values
- Fixed a bug with Pyke's Your Cut not being usable during Item Purchase or Augment Select rounds
That's all for the patch notes for LoL Version 14.14, including information about changes to champions, runes, items, and more. An in-depth explanation of each change can be found on the official website.
Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.