League of Legends Patch 12.15 Notes: The Energy Patch

Every energy-based champion is getting a boost in League of Legends Patch 12.15. Sivir and Master Yi are among the ones taken down a notch.

“As a system, energy is intended to give champions spikes of power that fall off with extended combat times. Given the current state of the game and more extended fights, champions that use energy as a resource have found it more difficult to find success before their energy depletes.”

More context is provided under each energy-based champion.

This patch also fixes the Qiyana bug where she deals an atrocious amount of damage if she had the First Strike rune equipped. Other champions buffed in this patch include Thresh, Lillia, and Rammus.

Changes to Ranked Solo/Duo are also being pushed out to players who have an Apex Tier (Master, Grandmaster, Challenger) MMR but not the rank. The “no duo queue” restriction previously limited to Apex Tier ranks will now affect high MMR players in League of Legends Patch 12.15.

Ult-ernate Summoner Spell remains the Rotating Game Mode for this patch, and some rebalances and updates to multiple Ult-ernate Summoner Spells were made.

League of Legends Patch 12.15 Notes

Champion Changes

Akali

We’re slightly increasing the amount of energy she gains from her shroud to help her squeeze in an additional ability or two per fight.

W – Twilight Shroud Energy Restoration 80 >>> 100 Max Energy Increase 80 >>> 100



Gwen

Q – Snip Snip! True Damage In Center 75% >>> 50% Of Damage Dealt Is Converted To True Damage



Kalista

Base Stats Base Attack Damage 69 >>> 66



Kennen

We’re putting some more power into his teamfighting identity by increasing his ability to win fights with a slight boost to his W and R damage.

W – Electrical Surge Cooldown 14/12/10/8/6 >>> 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 Magic Damage 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 70/95/120/145/170

R – Slicing Maelstrom Magic Damage Per Bolt 40/75/110 (+20% AP) >>> 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP)



Lee Sin

We’re slightly decreasing the energy he needs so that he has a bit more leeway to recast his spells during combos.

Q – Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike Resonating Strike Energy Cost 30 >>> 25

W – Safeguard / Iron Will Iron Will Energy Cost 30 >>> 25

E – Tempest / Cripple Cripple Energy Cost 30 >>> 25



Leona

Q – Shield of Daybreak Mana Cost 45/50/55/60/65 >>> 35/40/45/50/55

R – Solar Flare Stun And Slow Duration 1.5 >>> 1.75 Seconds



Lillia

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough Monster Damage Cap 40-100 (Levels 1-18) >>> 50-150 (Levels 1-18)



Master Yi

E – Wuju Style Cooldown 18/17/16/15/14 >>> 18 Seconds At All Ranks



Qiyana

Passive – Royal Privilege Damage 15-83 (Levels 1-18)(+45% Bonus AD)(+30% AP) >>> 15-83 (Levels 1-18)(+30% Bonus AD)(+30% AP)

Bugfix: Qiyana could no longer apply an extra proc of her passive when First Strike is equipped.

Rammus

R – Soaring Slam Cooldown 110/95/80 >>> 90 at all ranks Base Cast Range 600 >>> 800 Dash Range Growth 1.3 >>> 1.5 (this is how much the range scales with movespeed) Minimum Dash Speed 700 >>> 900 Maximum Dash Speed 1800 >>> 2000



Shen

E – Shadow Dash Energy Refunded upon Dealing Damage with Passive or E 30/35/40 >>> 30/40/50



Singed

Passive – Noxious Slipstream Bonus Movement Speed 20% >>> 25% Per-Target Cooldown 10 Seconds >>> 8 Seconds

R – Insanity Potion Bonus Stats 20/60/100 >>> 30/65/100



Sivir

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth 3.3 >>> 3

E – Spell Shield Cooldown 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 24/22.5/21/19.5/18

R – On The Hunt Cooldown 100/85/70 >>> 120/100/80



Taliyah

E – Unraveled Earth Cooldown 16/15/14/13/12 Seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 Seconds

R – Weaver’s Wall Wall Duration 5 Seconds >>> 4 Seconds



Thresh

Q – Death Sentence Cooldown 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 19/17/15/13/11 Magic Damage 80/120/160/200/240 >>> 100/140/180/220/260



Zed

W – Living Shadow Shadow Spell Mimic Range 2000 >>> No Limit

E – Shadow Slash Energy Cost 50 >>> 40



Item Changes

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade Heal: 65% >>> 55% of premitigation damage ( + (4.8% melee / 2.4% ranged) of target’s maximum health) (+100% base AD)

Mercurial Scimitar

Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 40

Quicksilver Active Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds

Silvermere Dawn

Magic Resistance: 35 >>> 40

Qucksilver Active bonus stats: 40% Tenacity and 40% slow resist >>> 50% Tenacity and 50% slow resist

Rune Changes

First Strike

Bonus True Damage: 10% >>> 9%

Ultimate Spellbook Changes

Buffs

Aurelion Sol: +5% Damage Dealt, +5% Movement Speed

Gwen R: Now has the Adaptive Force/Armor/Magic Resist stat boost

Nerfs

Xin Zhao: -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Annie R: 100% AD/AP Ratios >>> 80% AD/AP Ratios

Updated Ult-ernate Summoner Spells

Annie R

Ashe R

Taliyah R

Star Guardian themed particles added to the following Ult-ernate Summoner Spells:

Jhin R

Orianna R (updated to match her VFX update)

Janna R

Miss Fortune R

Soraka R

Bugfixes

Akali R indicator will now correctly show as on cooldown after R2 cas

Kaisa R now correctly functions by applying the Plasma indicator on your own auto attacks, or any of your team’s Immobilizing effects. Updated tooltip to match its usage.

Urgot R no longer disables spell slots incorrectly when locked by other sources

Neeko R no longer turns the owner invisible when dying before the cast finishes

Ahri R no longer makes Q or W permanently free to cast

Fix Sylas incorrectly getting permanently stuck with Yone or Kha’Zix ultimates after stealing them

Annie R no longer immediately triggers Darius’s passive

Fix a visual issue when a transformed Kayn uses Morgana R

Fix Morgana R missing VFX

Taliyah R indicator will show as on cooldown after recast or time expiration

Taliyah R no longer causes a recast indicator on certain champion spells

Fixed missing translations in tooltips for several Ult-ernate Summoner Spells

New Skins

Monster Tamer Lulu, Zap’Maw, and Monster Tamer Veigar (and their chromas) will be available on August 11, 2022. See the splash art and in-game preview, and read about these adorable Pokemon inspired skins over here.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Yuumi would be unable to use swapped summoner spells from Unsealed Spellbook after using Teleport

Fixed a bug where Viego would look like a polymorphed champion if he killed and possessed a champion under the effects of Polymorph

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s E – Royal Maelstrom would not cancel when casting her R – Endless Banquet on an out-of-range Void Coral

Fixed a bug that caused Nilah’s Passive – Perfect Synergy to be audible from the Fog of War

Fixed a bug that caused Nilah’s Passive – Perfect Synergy to trigger with Ocean Drake’s buff

Fixed a bug where Leblanc’s W – Distortion was doing slightly less damage at rank 3 than intended

Fixed a bug where Evelynn’s stealth would break after a target she killed entered a Zombie Form and then died again (e.g. Sion’s Passive)

Fixed a bug where single target range indicators would sometimes follow enemies through the Fog of War

Fixed a bug where Rakan would automatically cast his second E – Battle Dance to an ally after using Flash

Fixed a bug where Yone could activate abilities while in his Spirit Form while locked in the blast cone knockback cc

Fixed a bug where Liandry’s Lament’s burn effect was not working correctly

Fixed a bug where Blade of the Ruined King was doing less damage if it was purchased after other items

Fixed a bug where Swain’s second E – Nevermove could pull targets that were in Stasis

Fixed a bug where Rift Herald would not charge at towers if it spawned next to them

Other Changes

The RP and TFT coin price change will take place on August 19 in most Riot regions. Our full report on this can be found here.

From now on, players with an MMR correlating to Master or above will no longer be able to duo queue in Ranked Solo/Duo, even if their rank is not Master or higher.

The restrictions for Apex Tier (Master, Grandmaster, and Challenger) players on having a premade duo will also be tightened. Instead of basing off of current rank, it will not apply to MMR. Riot Games said that the goal is to prevent climbing smurfs, and that this change may impact even Diamond I players.

Before this change, players whose ranks were not at the Apex Tier can get into Apex Tier games, giving them an advantage over those forced to play solo. This change was initially shipped in patch 12.10 for the NA and KR regions as a trial, and patch 12.15 ships it out to the rest of the remaining servers.

League of Legends Patch 12.15 has already been shipped to Riot servers. Garena servers will update within a day.

More League of Legends news can be found on our newsroom over here.