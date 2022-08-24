League of Legends Patch 12.16 Notes: Udyr, The Spirit Walker

League of Legends Patch 12.16 is quite a small patch in terms of changes to champions, except for one addition: the reworked Udyr.

League of Legends editorial writer Landess “Small Baby Panda” Cole has shared in her write-up about the Udyr rework:

“When we take on a VGU, the primary goal is to preserve the things that players love about a champion, dial up their fantasy, and bring their kit and visuals up to modern standards. But doing an overhaul of a champion as old as Udyr is a huge effort, especially when numerous skins are involved, not to mention an Ultimate.”

League of Legends Patch 12.16 Notes

New Champion

Udyr, The Spirit Walker releases this patch! Read more about his abilities, skins, and more here.

Champion Changes

Caitlyn

Passive – Headshot Attack Damage Ratio: 60/85/110% (based on level) >>> 60/90/120% (based on level)

R – Ace in the Hole NEW: Damage is now increased by 0-25% based on current critical strike chance



Diana

Passive – Moonsilver Blade Empowered Cleave Damage: 20-250 (based on level) (+50% AP) >>> 20-220 (based on level) (+50% AP) (Note: Base Damage Level Comparisons: Level 6: 55 >>> 45, Level 11: 120 >>> 95, Level 16: 210 >>> 170)

E – Lunar Rush Magic Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+ 45% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+ 50% AP)



Draven

Q – Spinning Axe Base Damage: 45/50/55/60/65 >>> 40/45/50/55/60



Irelia

Base Stats Base Magic Resist: 28 >>> 30 Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.7



Jayce

Q (Hammer Form) – To The Skies! Damage: 55/95/135/175/215/255 (+ 120% bonus AD) >>> 55/100/145/190/235/280 (+ 120% bonus AD)

E (Hammer Form) – Thundering Blow Damage: 8/10.4/12.8/15.2/17.6/20% of target’s maximum health (100% bonus AD) >>> 8/10.8/13.6/16.4/19.2/22% of target’s maximum health ( 100% bonus AD)



Kai’Sa

Passive – Second Skin Plasma On-Hit Base Damage: 4-16 (based on level) >>> 5-23 (based on level) Additional Damage per Plasma Stack before application: 1-8 (based on level) >>> 1-12 (based on level)

Q – Icathian Rain Damage per Missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+30% AP)

R – Killer Instict Shield Strength: 70/90/110 (+ 90/135/180% AD) (+ 90% AP) >>> 70/90/110 (+ 90/135/180% AD) (+ 120% AP)



Malphite

Passive – Granite Shield Cooldown (levels 1/7/13): 10/8/6 seconds >>> 8/7/6 seconds

W – Thunderclap Cooldown: 12 at all ranks >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds



Poppy

Q – Hammer Shock Percent Health Damage Minion/Monster Cap: 50/80/110/140/170 >>> 30/60/90/120/150 (Note: this cap applies to the initial cast and the reactivation)



Tristana

Q – Rapid Fire Bonus Attack Speed: 50/65/80/95/110% >>> 65/80/95/110/125%



Yuumi

E – Zoomies Bonus Movement Speed: 20% (+ 6% per 100 AP) >>> 20% (+ 2% per 100 AP) Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds



Zeri

Q – Burst Fire Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 105/110/115/120/125% AD) (+60% AP) >>> 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 100/105/110/115/120% AD) (+60% AP)

W – Ultrashock Laser Damage:20/55/90/125/160 (+ 130% AD) (+ 60% AP) >>> 20/55/90/125/160 (+ 100% AD) (+ 40% AP)



Zoe

W – Spell Thief NEW: Minions killed by Allied champions will now also drop orbs while Zoe is within 1500 range

E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+45%) Maximum Pop Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+45%)



Zyra

E – Grasping Roots Post-Cast Lockout: 0.15 – 0.4 seconds >>> 0.15 seconds



Item Changes

Evenshroud

These changes will also apply to the Ornn Masterwork item Equinox.

Coruscation Duration: 4 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Coruscation Damage Amplification: 9% >>> 10%

ARAM Changes

Champion Buffs

Akali +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

Akshan +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

Bard Chime Spawn Rate 40 Seconds >>> 30 Seconds

Bel’Veth +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

Diana -5% Damage Taken

Ekko +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

Elise +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

Evelynn +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

Gnar -5% Damage Taken

Kha’Zix +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +20% Healing

LeBlanc +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +20% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken

Lulu +5% Damage Dealt

Nocturne +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +20% Healing

Pyke +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

Quinn +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

Sona -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -40% Healing, -40% Shielding >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, 0% Healing, 0% Shielding

Tryndamere +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +40% Healing

Yorick -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken

Yuumi +3% Damage Dealt >>> +5% Damage Dealt

Zed +5% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

Zoe +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

Champion Nerfs

Aatrox +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

Ashe -15% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -15% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken

Caitlyn -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Fiddlesticks -5% Damage Dealt

Gangplank +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken

Gwen +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Heimerdinger -6% Damage Dealt, +6% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken

Karthus -10% Damage Dealt >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Lee Sin +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, 0% Shielding

Leona +5% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Maokai -20% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken >>> -20% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken

Miss Fortune -10% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken

Renata Glasc -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken, -20% Shielding

Renekton +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +5% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken, +20% Healing

Senna -3% Damage Dealt >>> -6% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Seraphine -15% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken, -40% Healing, -40% Shielding >>> -15% Damage Dealt, +20% Damage Taken, -40% Healing, -40% Shielding

Singed -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Swain -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken

Taric +5% Damage Taken

Volibear -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Taken

Yasuo +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken

Item Changes

Guardian’s Orb: 40 AP >>> 50 AP

Guardian’s Hammer: 10% Lifesteal >>> 7% Lifesteal

Ultimate Spellbook Changes

One For All-Timate Spellbook

An “event” will occur in each game of Ultimate Spellbook, impacting the game heavily.

Bugfixes

Annie R and Viktor R no longer trigger Nimbus Cloak when repositioning their ultimate

Cannon minions were actually giving too much gold! They will now hand out 3 less gold from the first cannon wave, and cap out at 101 gold around 12 minutes into the game.

Akshan no longer fires attacks during Heroic Swing while casting Lucian R

Aphelios no longer gets stuck in T-pose after casting certain ultimates

