League of Legends Patch 12.16 Notes: Udyr, The Spirit Walker
League of Legends Patch 12.16 is quite a small patch in terms of changes to champions, except for one addition: the reworked Udyr.
League of Legends editorial writer Landess “Small Baby Panda” Cole has shared in her write-up about the Udyr rework:
“When we take on a VGU, the primary goal is to preserve the things that players love about a champion, dial up their fantasy, and bring their kit and visuals up to modern standards. But doing an overhaul of a champion as old as Udyr is a huge effort, especially when numerous skins are involved, not to mention an Ultimate.”
League of Legends Patch 12.16 Notes
New Champion
Udyr, The Spirit Walker releases this patch! Read more about his abilities, skins, and more here.
Champion Changes
Caitlyn
- Passive – Headshot
- Attack Damage Ratio: 60/85/110% (based on level) >>> 60/90/120% (based on level)
- R – Ace in the Hole
- NEW: Damage is now increased by 0-25% based on current critical strike chance
Diana
- Passive – Moonsilver Blade
- Empowered Cleave Damage: 20-250 (based on level) (+50% AP) >>> 20-220 (based on level) (+50% AP) (Note: Base Damage Level Comparisons: Level 6: 55 >>> 45, Level 11: 120 >>> 95, Level 16: 210 >>> 170)
- E – Lunar Rush
- Magic Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+ 45% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+ 50% AP)
Draven
- Q – Spinning Axe
- Base Damage: 45/50/55/60/65 >>> 40/45/50/55/60
Irelia
- Base Stats
- Base Magic Resist: 28 >>> 30
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.7
Jayce
- Q (Hammer Form) – To The Skies!
- Damage: 55/95/135/175/215/255 (+ 120% bonus AD) >>> 55/100/145/190/235/280 (+ 120% bonus AD)
- E (Hammer Form) – Thundering Blow
- Damage: 8/10.4/12.8/15.2/17.6/20% of target’s maximum health (100% bonus AD) >>> 8/10.8/13.6/16.4/19.2/22% of target’s maximum health ( 100% bonus AD)
Kai’Sa
- Passive – Second Skin
- Plasma On-Hit Base Damage: 4-16 (based on level) >>> 5-23 (based on level)
- Additional Damage per Plasma Stack before application: 1-8 (based on level) >>> 1-12 (based on level)
- Q – Icathian Rain
- Damage per Missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+30% AP)
- R – Killer Instict
- Shield Strength: 70/90/110 (+ 90/135/180% AD) (+ 90% AP) >>> 70/90/110 (+ 90/135/180% AD) (+ 120% AP)
Malphite
- Passive – Granite Shield
- Cooldown (levels 1/7/13): 10/8/6 seconds >>> 8/7/6 seconds
- W – Thunderclap
- Cooldown: 12 at all ranks >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Poppy
- Q – Hammer Shock
- Percent Health Damage Minion/Monster Cap: 50/80/110/140/170 >>> 30/60/90/120/150 (Note: this cap applies to the initial cast and the reactivation)
Tristana
- Q – Rapid Fire
- Bonus Attack Speed: 50/65/80/95/110% >>> 65/80/95/110/125%
Yuumi
- E – Zoomies
- Bonus Movement Speed: 20% (+ 6% per 100 AP) >>> 20% (+ 2% per 100 AP)
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Zeri
- Q – Burst Fire
- Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 105/110/115/120/125% AD) (+60% AP) >>> 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 100/105/110/115/120% AD) (+60% AP)
- W – Ultrashock Laser
- Damage:20/55/90/125/160 (+ 130% AD) (+ 60% AP) >>> 20/55/90/125/160 (+ 100% AD) (+ 40% AP)
Zoe
- W – Spell Thief
- NEW: Minions killed by Allied champions will now also drop orbs while Zoe is within 1500 range
- E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+45%)
- Maximum Pop Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+45%)
Zyra
- E – Grasping Roots
- Post-Cast Lockout: 0.15 – 0.4 seconds >>> 0.15 seconds
Item Changes
Evenshroud
These changes will also apply to the Ornn Masterwork item Equinox.
- Coruscation Duration: 4 seconds >>> 5 seconds
- Coruscation Damage Amplification: 9% >>> 10%
ARAM Changes
Champion Buffs
- Akali +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken
- Akshan +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
- Bard Chime Spawn Rate 40 Seconds >>> 30 Seconds
- Bel’Veth +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken
- Diana -5% Damage Taken
- Ekko +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
- Elise +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken
- Evelynn +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken
- Gnar -5% Damage Taken
- Kha’Zix +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +20% Healing
- LeBlanc +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +20% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken
- Lulu +5% Damage Dealt
- Nocturne +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +20% Healing
- Pyke +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken
- Quinn +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken
- Sona -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -40% Healing, -40% Shielding >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, 0% Healing, 0% Shielding
- Tryndamere +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken, +40% Healing
- Yorick -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken
- Yuumi +3% Damage Dealt >>> +5% Damage Dealt
- Zed +5% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken
- Zoe +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
Champion Nerfs
- Aatrox +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
- Ashe -15% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -15% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken
- Caitlyn -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Fiddlesticks -5% Damage Dealt
- Gangplank +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken
- Gwen +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Heimerdinger -6% Damage Dealt, +6% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken
- Karthus -10% Damage Dealt >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Lee Sin +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, 0% Shielding
- Leona +5% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Maokai -20% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken >>> -20% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken
- Miss Fortune -10% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken
- Renata Glasc -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken, -20% Shielding
- Renekton +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +5% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken, +20% Healing
- Senna -3% Damage Dealt >>> -6% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Seraphine -15% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken, -40% Healing, -40% Shielding >>> -15% Damage Dealt, +20% Damage Taken, -40% Healing, -40% Shielding
- Singed -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Swain -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +15% Damage Taken
- Taric +5% Damage Taken
- Volibear -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Taken
- Yasuo +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken >>> 0% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken
Item Changes
- Guardian’s Orb: 40 AP >>> 50 AP
- Guardian’s Hammer: 10% Lifesteal >>> 7% Lifesteal
Ultimate Spellbook Changes
One For All-Timate Spellbook
- An “event” will occur in each game of Ultimate Spellbook, impacting the game heavily.
Bugfixes
- Annie R and Viktor R no longer trigger Nimbus Cloak when repositioning their ultimate
- Cannon minions were actually giving too much gold! They will now hand out 3 less gold from the first cannon wave, and cap out at 101 gold around 12 minutes into the game.
- Akshan no longer fires attacks during Heroic Swing while casting Lucian R
- Aphelios no longer gets stuck in T-pose after casting certain ultimates
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Unleashed Teleport’s cooldown upon transformation would factor its cooldown based on Ability Haste and not Summoner Spell Haste.
- Fixed a bug that caused Rune and Stat panel preferences to not save between games.
- Fixed a bug where allies could undo Ornn’s item upgrades if they were upgraded inside of the fountain.
- Fixed a bug that cause Gangplank’s Barrel expiration timers to not display correctly.
- Fixed a bug that would allow Sion’s R to turn more sharply than intended.
- Fixed a bug where Rell’s buff icons would not correctly display upon casting her W.
- Fixed a bug where Teemo’s tooltips did not reflect his recent mana cost changes.
- Updated Trundle’s E so that the visuals now more closely match the abilities hitbox duration.
- Fixed a bug where Zac could revive with his passive, even if his bloblets died, if he had Mountain Drake soul.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the End of Game progress meter to not correctly display the amount of progress earned.
- Fixed a bug where the “Perfectionist” challenge would not correctly display progress towards the challenge.
- Fixed a bug where the “Bad Medicine” challenge would not progress if completed using the ARAM health relic.
- Fixed a bug where Blade of the Ruined King would do less damage if purchased after another damage dealing item.
- Fixed a bug where Nimbus Cloak would activate when Unleashed Teleport started casting as opposed to when the channel was completed.
- Fixed a bug that would cause ability icons to not show as casting despite currently casting.
- Fixed a bug where Sett’s joke voice line would not play.
- Fixed a bug where the “CC Immune” text would not show over character’s health bars when using abilities like Olaf’s Ragnarok.
- Fixed a bug where Aphelios could root Sivir with his Gravitum despite her Spell Shield being active.
- Fixed a visual bug that would occur when Sylas would Hijack Star Guardian and Prestige Star Guardian Ekko’s Chronobreak.
- Fixed a bug where Yorick’s E would draw minion aggro when Ghouls dealt bonus damage.
- Fixed a bug that caused Flash to become non-functional if a player had the Hextech Flashtraption run and Flash’s cooldown ended slightly before exiting a Hexgate.
- Fixed a bug where Rell’s E could stack Tear of the Goddess by swapping it between allies.
- Fixed a bug where Monster Tamer Lulu would progress the “Vintage Look” challenge despite not being a limited skin.