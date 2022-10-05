League of Legends Patch 12.19: Syndra Rework, Off-Meta Builds

League of Legends Patch 12.19 brings the Syndra rework, updating her kit with an all-new passive that empowers her abilities. Off-meta builds are also being buffed this patch, such as Fighter Blitzcrank and Crit Garen. Read along for the full League of Legends Patch 12.19 Notes.

League of Legends Patch 12.19 Notes

Syndra Rework

“Syndra’s been in an awkward spot for a while now. Previously an iconic mid lane mage, balancing her around Pro Play has led to Syndra losing her unique identity, leaving her with so much untapped power,” read the dev notes on the official patch notes.

“And that’s how we got to Syndra’s midscope update! With this update, we’re aiming to recapture Syndra’s fantasy of unlimited power in a new way: a brand new passive that upgrades each of her abilities over time. These changes should help Syndra players feel as though their power is growing over time and give more compelling upgrades ranging from more explosive burst combos to debilitating crowd control. Each of Syndra’s abilities will receive new, powerful effects when upgraded through her passive and will also get a brand new upgraded icon. Each of the changes is outlined below, but we hope you enjoy this midscope and this whole new world to toy with!”

Base Stats Base Health: 593 >>> 563

Passive – Transcendent Updated Passive: Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters of Wrath via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities. Syndra restores 20-215 (based on levels 1-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% Total AP Syndra can gain Splinters of Wrath from the following methods: Damaging an enemy champion with 2 abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1/11/18) Splinters (8 second cooldown per target) Syndra will receive 5 Splinters of Wrath when she levels up Killing a Cannon minion grants 1 Splinter of Wrath When Syndra fully upgrades an ability, she will receive a new, upgraded ability icon.

Q – Dark Sphere Cooldown: 4 seconds >>> 7 seconds Mana Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 40/45/50/55/60 Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 65% AP) >>> 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 70% AP) Transcended Dark Sphere: Upon gathering 40 Splinters of Wrath, Q will be able to store up to 2 charges (Note: 1.25 second cooldown between casts)

W – Force of Will Sphere Pickup Detection Radius: 400 units >>> 500 units Run, Playthings: Non-Sphere units that Syndra picks up will now be unable to die while under Syndra’s control. There was previously a very small amount of time units could die while being picked up which has been removed. Transcended Force of Will: Upon gathering 60 Splinters of Wrath, W will deal an additional 15% (+1.5% per 100 AP) true damage

E – Scatter the Weak Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/15 seconds >>> 15 seconds at all ranks Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds Magic Damage: 85/130/175/220/265 (+ 60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 55% AP) Scatter Angle: 34 degrees >>> 56 degrees NEW: Reduced the likelihood of Q not stunning targets at close range REMOVED: Dark Spheres spawned after casting Scatter the Weak are no longer fired as missiles Transcended Scatter the Weak: Upon gathering 80 Splinters of Wrath, Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degrees >>> 84 degrees) and also slows enemies by 70% for 1.25 seconds (applied after initial CC)

R – Unleashed Power Damage per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+ 20% AP) >>> 90/130/170 (+ 17% AP) New Passive: Unleashed Power will now grant Q – Dark Sphere an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste Transcended Unleashed Power: Upon gathering 100 Splinters of Wrath, Unleashed Power will execute champions below 15% max health



Champion Changes

Blitzcrank

Base Statss Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.65 Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.7

W – Overdrive Mana Cost: 75 >>> 85 Bonus Attack Speed: 30/38/46/54/62% >>> 40/53/66/79/92% NEW: Attacks during W deal an additional 1% of target’s maximum HP in magic damage. Against non-champions, this damage is increased by an extra 60-180 (based on level) damage.

E – Power Fist Mana Cost: 25 >>> 40 Knock Up Duration: 0.9 seconds >>> 1 second Empowered Auto Attack Damage: 200% total AD >>> 200% total AD (+ 25% AP) NEW: Against non-champions, Blitzcrank’s E empowered auto attacks will deal a bonus 150% total AD (+ 125% AP) damage

R – Static Field Maximum Stacks from Passive: 3 >>> Unlimited Magic Damage from Stacks On-Hit: 50/100/150 (+ 30% AP) >>> 50/100/150 (+ 30/40/50% AP) Magic Damage: 275/400/525 (+ 100% AP) >>> 275/400/525 (+ 125% AP) Fixed a bug where Blitzcrank’s W movement speed would decay inconsistently or too quickly



Ekko

Passive – Z-Drive Resonance Third Proc Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+ 80% AP) >>> 30-140 (based on level) (+ 90% AP)

R – Chronobreak Magic Damage: 150/300/450 (+ 150% AP) >>> 200/350/500 (+ 175% AP)



Fizz

E – Playful/Trickster Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270(+ 75% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+ 90% AP)



Garen

E – Judgment Critical Strike Damage: 58% (+ 1% per 1% bonus critical strike damage) >>> 75% (+ 1% per 1% bonus critical strike damage



Jinx

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 57 >>> 59

R – Super Mega Death Rocket! Base Damage to Primary Target: 250/400/550 >>> 300/450/600



Kai’Sa

Passive – Second Skin 5th Stack Proc Damage: 15% (+ 5% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health >>> 15% (+ 6% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health



Malphite

W – Thunderclap Cone AoE Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armor) >>> 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 15% armor)

R – Unstoppable Force Magic Damage: 200/300/400 (+ 80% AP) >>> 200/300/400 (+ 90% AP)



Master Yi

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 >>>2.2

E – Wuju Style Bonus True Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (+35% bonus AD) >>> 30/35/40/45/50 (+30% bonus AD)



Nasus

Q – Siphoning Strike Empowered Basic Attack Range: 150 (25 bonus range) >>> 175 (50 bonus range)

W – Wither Attack Speed Slow: 50% of movement speed slow (23.5/29.5/35.5/41.5/47.5%) >>> 75% of movement speed slow (new attack speed slow values: 35.25/44.25/53.25/62.25/71.25%)

R – Fury of the Sands Increased Size: +30% Size >>> +30/35/40% Size (levels 6/11/16) NEW: AoE radius of Nasus’ damage now increases based on his size Damage Tick Rate: Every 1 second >>> Every 0.5 second (note: overall damage is unchanged) Fixed a bug where Nasus’ damage over time text was not stacking



Nunu

R – Absolute Zero Magic Damage: 625/950/1275 (+ 250% AP) >>> 625/950/1275 (+ 300% AP)



Rakan

Passive – Fey Feathers Shield Strength: 30-225 (based on level) (+ 85% AP) >>> 30-225 (based on level) (+ 95% AP)

Q – Gleaming Quill Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 60% AP) >>> 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 70% AP)



Rek’Sai

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 64 >>> 61



Ryze

Q – Overload Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 55% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana)

W – Rune Prison Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 60% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana)



Shyvana

W – Burnout Magic Damage per Tick: 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 10% bonus AD) >>> 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 15% bonus AD) Bonus On-Hit Magic Damage: 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 5% bonus AD) >>> 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 7.5% bonus AD)

E – Flame Breath Auto Attacks Against Marked Enemies Damage: 3.75% of target’s maximum health >>> 3.5% of target’s maximum health Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+30% AD) (+70% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AD) (+90% AP) Dragon Form Extra Damage: Additional 100-160 (based on level) (+30% AD) (+30% AP) >>> Additional 75-135 (based on level) (+30% AD) (+30% AP) (Note: this is in addition to the E base damage)



Sona

Q – Hymn of Valor Base Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 >>> 50/80/110/140/170

E – Song of Celerity Power Chord Slow: 40% (+ 4% per 100 AP) >>> 50% (+ 4% per 100 AP)



Tahm Kench

Q – Tongue Lash Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 70% AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc 8-60 (based on level)) (+ 3% bonus health) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90% AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc 8-60 (based on level)) (+ 3% bonus health)

W – Abyssal Dive Damage Per Stack: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 100% AP) >>> 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125% AP)



Twitch

Passive – Deadly Venom Damage Per Stack: 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 2.5% AP) >>> 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 3% AP)

E – Contaminate Magic Damage per Stack: 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35% bonus AD) (+ 33% AP) AP >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35% bonus AD) (+ 35% AP)



Udyr

Q – Wilding Claw NEW: Awakened Wilding Claw will now deal a minimum of 40-160 damage to minions based on current level per strike of lightning

W – Iron Mantle On-Hit Heal Against Minions: 50% heal reduction >>> 40% heal reduction

R – Wingborne Storm Damage to Minions : 40/55/70/85% (levels 1/6/11/16) >>> 50/60/70/80% (levels 1/6/11/16)



Items

Eclipse

Bonus Attack Damage: 55 >>> 60

Lethality: 18 >>> 12

Bugfixes and QoL Changes

Lowered the thresholds for the “Scoreboard” Challenge so that it is now easier to achieve. New wins required are 3 for Iron, 10 for Bronze, 20 for Silver, 30 for Gold, 50 for Platinum, 75 for Diamond, and 100 for Master.

When using Collector as Jhin the execute damage displayed will now be 4444 instead of 999 or 9999

Fixed a bug with Cho’Gath and Akshan where their icons in the HUD would sometimes display the incorrect icon or size

Fixed a bug that caused the “One Stone” and “One Stone: 2022” Challenges to not progress correctly

Fixed a bug that caused the “Most Dangerous Game” Challenge to only progress if killed in your own jungle by the enemy jungler

Fixed a bug that was causing the Challenges tooltip to not appear when hovering over Challenges in the Identity Customizer menu

Skins

Spirit Blossom Aphelios, Darius Evelynn and Master Yi (+ Prestige) will be available on October 6, 2022. Alongside them are Spirit Blossom Sett, Soraka, Syndra, Tristana, and Yorick, which will also release on the same date.