By XC Enriquez · 7 min read

League of Legends Patch 12.23 is the final patch of the year, and it’s a sizable one. Read along for all champion changes, including big Dr. Mundo adjustments and another Zeri rework.

Many other changes go live on this patch, including touchups on Howling Abyss, jungle changes, QoL additions like the Rune Recommender, and a whole lot more. You can more details with the rest of the League of Legends Patch 12.23 notes.

According to the official post, mid-patch updates are likely to happen a few times during this extended patch.

League of Legends Patch 12.15

Dr. Mundo is receiving some adjustments to be significantly stronger in the late game, and the goal is to “live up to his unkillable late game fantasy.”

A larger scale Yuumi rrework is also in the works to better highlight her identity as an attached, untargetable enchanter. “As an early goal, we want to limit her aggressive CC outputs/damage, emphasize more defensive/enchanter outputs, reduce her scaling, and make her more dependent on her own lane’s success to win games.” For now, though, the cat’s receiving some stop gaps to lessen her terror in the support role.

Zeri is receiving another overhaul. “We’re taking one more big swing at our favorite lightning-themed Zaunite to address some issues that set her apart as the best marksman in Pro play this year. Zeri’s combination of long range, high move speed, and scaling damage gave her little to no weaknesses in a coordinated environment like Pro play. We’re shifting Zeri’s playstyle by shortening her range so that she has to get up close and personal to make sparks fly and opponents die.”

Some struggling tanks are also getting a little pick-me-up. Whether they needed it or not is up for you to decide.

Champion Changes

Amumu

Base Stats Health Growth: 89 >>> 100

Q – Bandage Toss Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 40/45/50/55/60

W – Despair Damage Per Second: 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% Of Target’s Maximum HP) >>> 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% Of Target’s Maximum HP)

E – Tantrum Base Magic Damage: 85/110/135/160/185 (+ 50% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 50% AP)



Cho’Gath

Passive – Carnivore Mana Restored on Enemy Kills: 3.5-7.75 (Based on Level) >>> 4.7-9.5 (Based on Level)

W – Feral Scream Base Damage: 75/125/175/225/275 >>> 80/135/190/245/300

R – Feast Cooldown: 80 seconds >>> 80/70/60 seconds



Dr. Mundo

Base Stats Base Magic Resist: 32 >>> 29 Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 >>> 2.3 Base Attack Speed: 0.72 >>> 0.67 Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 2.5

Passive – Goes Where He Pleases Cannister Health Loss: 7% of Current Health >>> 3% of Current Health Cannister Heal: 8% Of Maximum Health >>> 4% of Maximum Health Max Health Regen Per 5 Seconds: 0.8-1.6% (Linear Progression) >>> 0.4-2.5% (Non-Linear Progression, Equal at Level 11)

Q – Infected Bonesaw Health Cost: 50 >>> 60

W – Heart Zapper Health Cost: 5% Of Current Health >>> 8% Of Current Health Gray Health Healed After Not Taking Damage: 0% >>> 50% Damage Stored As Gray Health: 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 80-95% based on level in the first 0.75 seconds, then 25% afterwards Duration: 4 Seconds >>> 3 Seconds

E – Blunt Force Trauma Passive Bonus AD: 15/20/15/30/35 (+ 25/30/35/40/45 based on Missing Health) >>> 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% Maximum Health Health Cost: 10/20/30/40/50 >>> 20/30/40/50/60 Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds Bonus Damage To Monsters: 200% >>> 150%

R – Maximum Dosage Missing Health gained as Maximum Health: 8/11.5/15% >>> 15/20/25% NEW: At Rank 3, Mundo’s R’s Healing Effects are Increased by an Additional 5% per nearby enemy Champion REMOVED: R no longer gives bonus AD



K’Sante

Base Stats Base Health Regeneration: 8.5 >>> 9.5 Health Growth: 104 >>> 108

E – Footwork NEW: E will now partially reset auto attacks in K’Sante’s base form, and will be a full auto attack reset while in his All Out form Adjusted E so that if K’Sante is very close to dashing through a wall he will now go through the wall



Kassadin

Q – Null Sphere Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 30% AP) Shield Spawn Speed: Shield is granted when the Q projectile leave’s Kassadin’s hand >>> Shield is granted when Q is cast

E – Force Pulse Cooldown: 5 seconds >>> 21/19/17/15/13 seconds REMOVED: This spell no longer requires a certain number of stacks in order to be cast NEW: Ally and enemy spells cast nearby Kassadin reduce E’s cooldown by 1 second



Kayn

Passive – The Darkin Scythe Shadow Assassin Bonus Damage: 8-30% (based on level) >>> 13-40% (based on level)

E – Shadow Step Heal upon entering Terrain: 90/100/110/120/130 (+35% bonus AD) >>> 90/100/110/120/130 (+45% bonus AD)



Lillia

Q – Blooming Blows Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40% AP) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+40% AP) Outer Edge True Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40% AP) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+40% AP)



Malphite

E – Ground Slam Magic Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60% AP) (+30% Armor) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP) (+40% Armor) Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 50 at all ranks



Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic Heal: 4-34 (based on level) + (4-10% maximum health (based on level)) >>> 4-34 (based on level) + (4-12% maximum health (based on level))

Q – Bramble Smash Base Damage: 65/110/155/200/245 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the target’s maximum HP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the target’s maximum HP) Bonus Damage to Monsters: 80/100/120/140/160 >>> 120/140/160/180/200



Mordekaiser

Passive – Darkness Rise Damage Cap against Monsters: 180 >>> 28-164 (based on level) Passive Proc on Monsters: Generates a stack on all monster hits >>> Generates a stack on large monster hits



Shyvana

E – Flame Breath Empowered Basic Attacks vs Marked Enemies: 3.5% of target’s maximum HP >>> 3% of target’s maximum HP



Sion

Base Stats Base Mana: 330 >>> 400 Mana Growth: 42 >>> 52

Q – Decimating Smash Base Damage: 30/50/70/90/110 >>> 40/60/80/100/120



Syndra

W – Force of Will Transcendent Upgrade Bonus Damage: 15% (+1.5% per 100 AP) >>> 12% ( 2% per 100 AP)

E – Scatter the Weak Cooldown: 15 seconds >>> 17 seconds Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+45% AP)

Bugfixes Cooldown: Fixed a bug where upgrading Q could reset its cooldown



Tahm Kench

Passive- An Acquired Taste On-Hit and On-Q Bonus Magic Damage: 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3% bonus health) >>> 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3% bonus health) (+ 2% AP per 100 bonus health)

Q – Tongue Lash Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 100% AP) Self Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing Health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% missing Health)

W – Abyssal Dive Magic Damage: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125% AP) >>> 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 150% AP)

E – Thick Skin Damage Stored to Gray Health: 13/21/29/37/45% >>> 15/23/31/39/47% Increased Damage Stored to Gray Health: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50% >>> 42/44/46/48/50%

R – Devour Magic Damage: 100/250/400 (+ 15% (+ 5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) >>> 100/250/400 (+ 15% (+ 7% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) Shield: Lasts 2.5 seconds after Devour ends >>> Decays by 50 health per 0.25 seconds after Devour has ended until gone



Trundle

Base Stats Base Attack Speed: 0.67 >>> 0.60

R – Subjugate Damage Based on Target’s Maximum Health: 20/27.5/35% (+2% per 100 AP) >>> 20/25/30% (+2% per 100 AP)



Yuumi

PASSIVE – Bop ‘n’ Block Cooldown: 14-6 seconds (based on level) >>> 18-6 seconds (based on level)

R – Final Chapter Root Duration: 1.75 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds



Zac

Passive – Cell Division Healing per Chunk: 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% (based on R Rank) maximum HP >>> 4/5/6/7% (based on R Rank) maximum HP

Q – Stretching Strikes Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds >>> 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds Base Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+2.5% of Zac’s maximum health) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+4% of Zac’s maximum health)



Zeri