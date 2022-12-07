League of Legends Patch 12.23 is the final patch of the year, and it’s a sizable one. Read along for all champion changes, including big Dr. Mundo adjustments and another Zeri rework.
Many other changes go live on this patch, including touchups on Howling Abyss, jungle changes, QoL additions like the Rune Recommender, and a whole lot more. You can more details with the rest of the League of Legends Patch 12.23 notes.
According to the official post, mid-patch updates are likely to happen a few times during this extended patch.
League of Legends Patch 12.15
Dr. Mundo is receiving some adjustments to be significantly stronger in the late game, and the goal is to “live up to his unkillable late game fantasy.”
A larger scale Yuumi rrework is also in the works to better highlight her identity as an attached, untargetable enchanter. “As an early goal, we want to limit her aggressive CC outputs/damage, emphasize more defensive/enchanter outputs, reduce her scaling, and make her more dependent on her own lane’s success to win games.” For now, though, the cat’s receiving some stop gaps to lessen her terror in the support role.
Zeri is receiving another overhaul. “We’re taking one more big swing at our favorite lightning-themed Zaunite to address some issues that set her apart as the best marksman in Pro play this year. Zeri’s combination of long range, high move speed, and scaling damage gave her little to no weaknesses in a coordinated environment like Pro play. We’re shifting Zeri’s playstyle by shortening her range so that she has to get up close and personal to make sparks fly and opponents die.”
Some struggling tanks are also getting a little pick-me-up. Whether they needed it or not is up for you to decide.
Champion Changes
Amumu
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 89 >>> 100
- Q – Bandage Toss
- Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 40/45/50/55/60
- W – Despair
- Damage Per Second: 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% Of Target’s Maximum HP) >>> 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% Of Target’s Maximum HP)
- E – Tantrum
- Base Magic Damage: 85/110/135/160/185 (+ 50% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 50% AP)
Cho’Gath
- Passive – Carnivore
- Mana Restored on Enemy Kills: 3.5-7.75 (Based on Level) >>> 4.7-9.5 (Based on Level)
- W – Feral Scream
- Base Damage: 75/125/175/225/275 >>> 80/135/190/245/300
- R – Feast
- Cooldown: 80 seconds >>> 80/70/60 seconds
Dr. Mundo
- Base Stats
- Base Magic Resist: 32 >>> 29
- Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 >>> 2.3
- Base Attack Speed: 0.72 >>> 0.67
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 2.5
- Passive – Goes Where He Pleases
- Cannister Health Loss: 7% of Current Health >>> 3% of Current Health
- Cannister Heal: 8% Of Maximum Health >>> 4% of Maximum Health
- Max Health Regen Per 5 Seconds: 0.8-1.6% (Linear Progression) >>> 0.4-2.5% (Non-Linear Progression, Equal at Level 11)
- Q – Infected Bonesaw
- Health Cost: 50 >>> 60
- W – Heart Zapper
- Health Cost: 5% Of Current Health >>> 8% Of Current Health
- Gray Health Healed After Not Taking Damage: 0% >>> 50%
- Damage Stored As Gray Health: 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 80-95% based on level in the first 0.75 seconds, then 25% afterwards
- Duration: 4 Seconds >>> 3 Seconds
- E – Blunt Force Trauma
- Passive Bonus AD: 15/20/15/30/35 (+ 25/30/35/40/45 based on Missing Health) >>> 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% Maximum Health
- Health Cost: 10/20/30/40/50 >>> 20/30/40/50/60
- Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds
- Bonus Damage To Monsters: 200% >>> 150%
- R – Maximum Dosage
- Missing Health gained as Maximum Health: 8/11.5/15% >>> 15/20/25%
- NEW: At Rank 3, Mundo’s R’s Healing Effects are Increased by an Additional 5% per nearby enemy Champion
- REMOVED: R no longer gives bonus AD
K’Sante
- Base Stats
- Base Health Regeneration: 8.5 >>> 9.5
- Health Growth: 104 >>> 108
- E – Footwork
- NEW: E will now partially reset auto attacks in K’Sante’s base form, and will be a full auto attack reset while in his All Out form
- Adjusted E so that if K’Sante is very close to dashing through a wall he will now go through the wall
Kassadin
- Q – Null Sphere
- Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 30% AP)
- Shield Spawn Speed: Shield is granted when the Q projectile leave’s Kassadin’s hand >>> Shield is granted when Q is cast
- E – Force Pulse
- Cooldown: 5 seconds >>> 21/19/17/15/13 seconds
- REMOVED: This spell no longer requires a certain number of stacks in order to be cast
- NEW: Ally and enemy spells cast nearby Kassadin reduce E’s cooldown by 1 second
Kayn
- Passive – The Darkin Scythe
- Shadow Assassin Bonus Damage: 8-30% (based on level) >>> 13-40% (based on level)
- E – Shadow Step
- Heal upon entering Terrain: 90/100/110/120/130 (+35% bonus AD) >>> 90/100/110/120/130 (+45% bonus AD)
Lillia
- Q – Blooming Blows
- Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40% AP) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+40% AP)
- Outer Edge True Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40% AP) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+40% AP)
Malphite
- E – Ground Slam
- Magic Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60% AP) (+30% Armor) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP) (+40% Armor)
- Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 50 at all ranks
Maokai
- Passive – Sap Magic
- Heal: 4-34 (based on level) + (4-10% maximum health (based on level)) >>> 4-34 (based on level) + (4-12% maximum health (based on level))
- Q – Bramble Smash
- Base Damage: 65/110/155/200/245 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the target’s maximum HP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the target’s maximum HP)
- Bonus Damage to Monsters: 80/100/120/140/160 >>> 120/140/160/180/200
Mordekaiser
- Passive – Darkness Rise
- Damage Cap against Monsters: 180 >>> 28-164 (based on level)
- Passive Proc on Monsters: Generates a stack on all monster hits >>> Generates a stack on large monster hits
Shyvana
- E – Flame Breath
- Empowered Basic Attacks vs Marked Enemies: 3.5% of target’s maximum HP >>> 3% of target’s maximum HP
Sion
- Base Stats
- Base Mana: 330 >>> 400
- Mana Growth: 42 >>> 52
- Q – Decimating Smash
- Base Damage: 30/50/70/90/110 >>> 40/60/80/100/120
Syndra
- W – Force of Will
- Transcendent Upgrade Bonus Damage: 15% (+1.5% per 100 AP) >>> 12% ( 2% per 100 AP)
- E – Scatter the Weak
- Cooldown: 15 seconds >>> 17 seconds
- Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+45% AP)
- Bugfixes
- Cooldown: Fixed a bug where upgrading Q could reset its cooldown
Tahm Kench
- Passive- An Acquired Taste
- On-Hit and On-Q Bonus Magic Damage: 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3% bonus health) >>> 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3% bonus health) (+ 2% AP per 100 bonus health)
- Q – Tongue Lash
- Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 100% AP)
- Self Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing Health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% missing Health)
- W – Abyssal Dive
- Magic Damage: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125% AP) >>> 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 150% AP)
- E – Thick Skin
- Damage Stored to Gray Health: 13/21/29/37/45% >>> 15/23/31/39/47%
- Increased Damage Stored to Gray Health: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50% >>> 42/44/46/48/50%
- R – Devour
- Magic Damage: 100/250/400 (+ 15% (+ 5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) >>> 100/250/400 (+ 15% (+ 7% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health)
- Shield: Lasts 2.5 seconds after Devour ends >>> Decays by 50 health per 0.25 seconds after Devour has ended until gone
Trundle
- Base Stats
- Base Attack Speed: 0.67 >>> 0.60
- R – Subjugate
- Damage Based on Target’s Maximum Health: 20/27.5/35% (+2% per 100 AP) >>> 20/25/30% (+2% per 100 AP)
Yuumi
- PASSIVE – Bop ‘n’ Block
- Cooldown: 14-6 seconds (based on level) >>> 18-6 seconds (based on level)
- R – Final Chapter
- Root Duration: 1.75 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds
Zac
- Passive – Cell Division
- Healing per Chunk: 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% (based on R Rank) maximum HP >>> 4/5/6/7% (based on R Rank) maximum HP
- Q – Stretching Strikes
- Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds >>> 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds
- Base Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+2.5% of Zac’s maximum health) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+4% of Zac’s maximum health)
Zeri
- Base Stats
- Move Speed: 325 >>> 330
- Base Attack Damage: 50 >>> 53
- Base Armor: 20 >>> 24
- Base Health: 600 >>> 630
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.568 >>> 0.625
- HP Growth: 109 >>> 115
- Passive – Living Battery
- Fully Charged Basic Attack Damage: 90-200 (based on level) (+90%AP) (+1-15% (based on level) target maximum HP) >>> 90-200 (based on level) (+110%AP) (+1-15% target maximum HP)
- Gotta Zip Shield Bonus: 10% multiplicative Move Speed >>> 10% Move Speed (Note: this should make the shield stack worse with other Move Speed sources)
- Bonus Move Speed Duration: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds
- Q – Burst Fire
- Range: 825 >>> 750
- Conversion of Excess Attack Speed to Bonus AD: 60% >>> 70%
- Physical Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 100/105/110/115/120% AD) >>> 15/18/21/24/27 (+ 104/108/112/116/120% AD)
- W – Ultrashock Laser
- Damage Type: Magic >>> Physical
- Physical Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+100% AD)(+40% AP) >>> 20/60/100/140/180 (+130% AD) (+25% AP)
- Cast Time: 2.5x Attack Time >>> 0.55-0.3 seconds (based on Attack Speed)
- Missile Speed: 2200 >>> 2500
- Beam Cast Time: 0.75 seconds >>> 0.85 seconds
- E – Spark Surge
- Mana Cost: 80 >>> 90/85/80/75/70
- Cooldown: 24/22.5/21/19.5/18 seconds >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds
- NEW: For 5 seconds after using her E, Zeri gains Lightning Rounds and her Q – Burst Fire will deal additional magic damage to the first enemy hit
- Bonus Magic Damage to First Target Hit with Lightning Rounds: 20/22/24/26/28 (+20% AP)(+12% bonus AD).
- This damage is increased by up to 65% based on Zeri’s Critical Strike Chance.
- Lightning Rounds Pierce Damage Falloff after First Target Hit: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 80/85/90/95/100%
- Vision while Sliding on Terrain: 850 units >>> 1500 units
- R – Lightning Crash
- REMOVED: Zeri’s Overcharged attacks no longer deal 5/10/15(+15% AP) Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit
- Chain Lightning Range: 450 >>> 650
- On-Cast Magic Damage: 150/250/350 (+80% AP)(+80% bonus AD) >>> 175/275/375 (+110% AP)(+100% bonus AD)
- If Zeri’s R hits at least one enemy champion, Zeri gains 10% Move Speed, 30% Attack Speed, and chaining shots for 5 seconds. Hitting champions with Q or auto attacks refresh this buff by 1.5 seconds. (Note: this buff cannot be extended to be longer than its original duration.)
- Hitting enemy champions grants Zeri 1 stack (3 stacks for critical strikes) of Overcharge for 1.5 seconds. Zeri gains 0.5% Move Speed for each stack of Overcharge, stacking infinitely.