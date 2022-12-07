By XC Enriquez · 8 min read

ARAM changes, the Rune Recommender, and other QoL changes go live this patch. Read along for the full League of Legends Patch 12.23 Notes.

League of Legends Patch 12.23 Notes

Make sure to check out the long list of champion changes for this patch too, which includes big changes to Dr. Mundo and another Zeri overhaul.

ARAM Changes

All of the previously discussed changes to Howling Abyss is being implemented this patch! For those that missed our previous article, here are all of the changes coming to Howling Abyss.

Frostgates

Frostgates will be present as soon as the game starts and will lead from Nexus to the outer tower. Once the outer tower is destroyed, it will then connect to the inhibitor tower where it stays for the rest of the game even if the tower is destroyed. This allows for flanks and backdoors, adding a little more spice to the game. The gates aren’t team-sensitive either, so you can use your enemy’s Frostgate.

Falling Towers

The narrow lane of Howling Abyss seems to be getting frailer and flimsier as time passes. Now, when towers are destroyed, they will collapse and leave behind rubble which turns into unpassable terrain.

Brush Changes

A new bush has been added to the lane to complete the Howling Abyss ARAM changes. It’s located in the middle of the lane, opposite where the pair of bushes are located. The bushes in between the towers have also increased in size.

Bridge Repairs

The chunks of bridge that were missing on the bottom side of the bridge are now traversable.

Battle Boost QoL Changes

Battle Boosts will no longer be available within the last 10 seconds of champion select

Allies can now tell which player bought the Battle Boost for the team.

S-Rank Chest Visibility

ARAM champion select will now show players which champions they have not yet received S-Rank Chests for.

ARAM Balance Adjustments

Heartsteel Maximum health gained: 10% of damage dealt >>> 5% of damage dealt

Item Changes

Mosstomper

Tenacity Buff Duration: 3 seconds >>> 1.5 seconds

Tenacity Type: Item (additive with item tenacity) >>> Champion (multiplicative with item tenacity)

Ravenous Hydra

AoE Splash Damage: 60% AD for melee champions /30% AD for ranged champions >>> 50% AD for melee champions/25% AD for ranged champions

Omnivamp from Stacks: 4% >>> Removed

Sunfire Aegis

Combine Cost: 1000 >>> 900

Total Cost: 2800 >>> 2700

Health: 400 >>> 500

Jungle Changes

Jungle Companions

Companion Attack Damage: 20 (+ 15% AD) (+ 10% AP) (+ 4% bonus health) >>> 16 (+ 15% AD) (+ 10% AP) (+ 3% bonus health) (+ 10% bonus Armor) (+ 10% bonus Magic Resist)

NEW: After their first evolution, jungle companions will consume 2 bonus treats on Large Monster kills and receive the associated benefits

Bonus Treat Gold: 50 gold >>> 35 gold

REMOVED: The 20% bonus damage provided by companions no longer works on Epic Monsters

Jungle Camps

Gromp Attack Range: 175 >>> 150

Crimson Raptor Attack Range: 300 >>> 200

Leashing Range: Leash range centers have been offset from Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite

Jungle Camp Experience Given Multiplier: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 (levels 1-9) >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 (levels 1-9)

Objective Planning

Scoreboard Voting Disabled: Clicking on the objective timer will no longer initiate objective votes and will instead just display the timer information in chat.

Vote Timing: Adjusted the earliest time players can start voting for an objective from 90 seconds before an objective spawns to 75 seconds.

Auto Vote Disabled: The vote to contest an objective will no longer automatically begin 30 seconds before an objective spawns.

Competitive Changes

Rune Recommender

Added the Rune Recommender to champion select for all game modes. These recommendations are tailored for your champion, position, and come with optional summoner spell recommendations as well. Like in-game item recommendations, these will be updated each patch.

All players have a free temporary rune page that the recommender will overwrite in each champion select. To permanently save a recommendation to your collection, you can add it in the post match screen.

The 5 preset rune pages have been removed.

Pick Order Swapping

In matchmade queues with drafting, during the declaration, ban, and pick phases, you can now press a button next to ally portraits to swap pick order with them. When there is 5 seconds left in a phase, in-progress order swap requests will be canceled. If your order swap request is declined, you cannot initiate another request with that player.

Champion swapping during the preparation phase is now initiated by clicking on the allied champion’s portrait instead of a button next to the portrait.

Miscellaneous champion select font and text changes for consistency.

Champ Select Anonymity

Ally 1 -> Ally 5 have been renamed to Gromp, Murk Wolf, Raptor, Krug, and Scuttle Crab for improved clarity around who is speaking in champion select chat.

Behavioral System Changes

The End of Season Honor rewards, including the new Honor level 5 Three Honors Malzahar skin, will be granted according to your Honor level.

The ARAM AFK threshold has been changed from 90 seconds to 120 seconds.

Bugfixes and QoL Changes

Champ Select Favoriting Improvements

In champion select, “Sort by Favorites” is the default sorting option. Note: The fallback option is “Sort by Name” so a player who does not have any favorites selected will still have the same experience.

A player’s selection for “Sort by” preference is saved between champion selects.

Ping Adjustments

Ping sizes have been slightly reduced

Improved clarity of the “push” ping VFX

Polished the ping ripple VFX and visual fidelity of the icons

QoL Updates

Updated Death’s Dance so that its bleed will no longer interrupt recalls

Empyrean Pyke’s R – Death from Below distortion visual effects will now be disabled when Eye Candy is turned off in the game options

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where some champion’s icons would briefly flicker on the minimap at their last known location when they exit the Fog of War elsewhere

Fixed a bug where Gnar’s Q would veer off in an unexpected direction if a movement command was issued right when the boomerang was about to return

Fixed a bug that caused Singed and Cassiopeia’s on-hit VFX to not be visible

Fixed a bug where Yasuo’s Windwall would not correctly block Syndra’s spheres if they were pushed by her E

Fixed a bug where Sion’s R would not proc Radiant Virtue if he used his R during his passive

Fixed a bug that allowed Ivern to Smite jungle monsters not marked by his passive. Camps are friends.

Fixed a bug where Karma could extend the cast time of her R by casting W or E on champions very far away from her

Fixed a bug where Skarner’s W would reset an in-progress basic attack

Fixed a bug that would disable Viego’s W if he ended possession of K’Sante while casting K’Sante’s W

Fixed a bug that was causing Samira’s E+Q combo to be counted as one spell for effect like Conqueror or Electrocute

Fixed a bug where Sylas’ could cast his R to steal Tahm Kench’s ultimate faster than he could use it to steal other champion’s ultimate abilities

Fixed a bug where K’Sante could cast R – All Out and move Mordekaiser outside of his Death Realm

Fixed a bug where Caitlyn would not attack enemies that taunted her if she was taunted while casting her R

Fixed a bug where undoing selling Ravenous Hydra would cause the item to lose all acquired stacks

Fixed a bug that caused Ravenous Hydra to stop functioning correctly ~40 minutes after purchasing the item

Fixed a bug where Jak’Sho’s percent Armor and MR increase would not correctly calculate with other Armor and MR increases

Fixed a bug where Jak’Sho the Protean would generate stacks of Voidborn Resilience after a champion’s death

Fixed a bug where Xayah’s W feathers were not receiving Navori Quickblade’s Impermanence’s bonus damage

Fixed a bug where Tahm Kench could re-proc Radiant Virtue after using his R

Fixed a bug that caused Pyke’s R to proc Radiant Virtue, but not heal himself or allies

Fixed a bug that would cause the bonus HP from Radiant Virtue to not be converted into AD with Pyke’s passive

Fixed a bug that was caused Taliyah’s and Anivia’s ultimates to not proc Radiant Virtue

Fixed a bug where jungle companions would separate from their champions to path around walls

Fixed a bug where non-champion primary targets would not be crippled by Iceborn Gauntlet’s effect

Fixed a bug where Rek’Sai’s R would not proc Radiant Virtue’s passive

Fixed a bug where enemies could tell which Shaco was the clone due to Radiant Virtue’s VFX

Fixed a bug that was causing Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s On-Hit damage to be counted as magic damage

Fixed a bug that causes K’Sante’s bonus Armor and MR from sources like Hullbreaker to not reduce his Q cooldown

Fixed a bug that cause K’Sante to temporarily lose Hullbreaker’s bonus stats while casting his R

Fixed a bug that caused jungle camps to not properly aggro summoned units like Shaco’s boxes or Elise’s spiderlings

Fixed a bug that was caused Draven’s VO’s to not play correctly when catching his axes with Q

Fixed a bug that caused the practice tool drake soul to be infernal 100% of the time

Fixed a bug that caused the VO lines announcing tower plating will soon fall to not play

Fixed a bug that was causing some of Neeko’s VO lines to not play

Fixed a bug that caused Program Camille’s VOs to play globally for allies and enemies if she was outside of the Fog of War

Fixed a bug that caused Clash capsules, orbs, banners, and trophies to not be awarded correctly

Skins

Winterblessed Diana, Winterblessed Warwick, Winterblessed Swain, Winterblessed Zoe, Winterblessed Shaco, Winterblessed Zilean, Prestige Winterblessed Warwick, and Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser will be available on December 8, 2022.